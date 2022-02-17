The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. approva il Progetto di Fusione per l’incorporazione della controllata New Sail S.r.l.

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“TISG”), operatore globale nella nautica di lusso, comunica che il Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società, riunitosi in data odierna, ha approvato il Progetto di Fusione per l’incorporazione della controllata al 100% New Sail S.r.l. (“Società Incorporanda”) in The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“Società Incorporante”).

In considerazione della funzione strumentale che la Società Incorporanda ha svolto sin dalla sua costituzione e del fatto che l’esercizio dell’attività mediante due soggetti attivi nel medesimo settore non risponderebbe ai criteri di economicità, l’incorporazione della Società Incorporanda nella controllante TISG consente: (i) di unificare e integrare i processi decisionali, (ii) di perseguire una maggiore efficienza gestionale, grazie allo sviluppo di significative sinergie produttive, logistiche, societarie e amministrative, nonché (iii) di conseguire un contenimento dei costi amministrativi.

Poiché la Società Incorporanda è stata costituita il 3 novembre 2021 e ha acquisito i due complessi aziendali Perini Navi il 5 febbraio 2022, dalla fusione non conseguono riflessi tributari significativi da segnalare.

Per effetto della fusione TISG, la Società incorporante subentrerà a pieno diritto in tutto il patrimonio attivo e passivo della Società Incorporanda e in tutti i rapporti giuridici e le situazioni di fatto di qualsiasi natura facenti capo a essa, con conseguente acquisto e assunzione, da parte di TISG, dei relativi diritti e obblighi, con subingresso in tutti i diritti reali e di credito, nelle domande intese al riconoscimento degli stessi, nelle concessioni e autorizzazioni amministrative in genere, comprese le pratiche ancora in istruttoria, nei depositi cauzionali, nei contratti e accordi di qualsiasi tipo, nonché in tutti gli impegni, obbligazioni o passività, come in genere in tutti i diritti, ragioni e aspettative riferibili alla Società Incorporanda, nulla escluso o eccettuato.

L’operazione produrrà i suoi effetti, ai sensi dell’art. 2504-bis, comma 2, c.c., dalla data dell’ultima iscrizione dell’atto di fusione nel Registro delle Imprese; ai fini contabili e delle imposte sui redditi, l’operazione avrà efficacia retroattiva a decorrere dal primo giorno dell’anno nel corso del quale la fusione avrà effetto ai fini civilistici.

La Società Incorporanda “New Sail S.r.l.” è interamente partecipata da TISG; conseguentemente, tutte le quote rappresentanti l’intero capitale sociale della Società Incorporanda saranno annullate all’atto della fusione e nessun rapporto di cambio deve essere fissato.

La fusione sarà sottoposta all’approvazione dell’Assemblea dei Soci della Incorporanda e del Consiglio di Amministrazione di TISG ai sensi dell’art. 2505, comma 2, del Codice Civile, fatta salva la facoltà in capo ai Soci di TISG che rappresentino almeno il 5% del capitale sociale di chiedere, mediante lettera raccomandata A/R da spedirsi alla sede legale della Società (all’attenzione del Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione) entro 8 giorni dal deposito, che la decisione di approvazione della fusione venga adottata dall’Assemblea degli azionisti TISG.

In relazione all’operazione in oggetto non si applica la Procedura Operazioni con Parti Correlate, in virtù della esclusione espressamente inclusa nell’art. 10 “Esclusioni” par. 10.1 lett. h) della stessa, in quanto tra la Controllante (incorporante) e la Controllata (incorporanda) non esistono interessi significativi che coinvolgano altre parti correlate della Società incorporante.

EN

The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. approves the Merger Plan for the incorporation of subsidiary New Sail S.r.l.

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“TISG” or the “Company”), global operator in the luxury yachting industry, announces that, during today’s meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Merger Plan for the incorporation of the 100% subsidiary New Sail S.r.l. (“Incorporated Company”) in The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“Incorporating Company”).

Considering the instrumental function carried out by the Incorporated Company ever since its constitution, and due to the fact that the exercise of the activity through two entities active in the same sector will not be cost-effective, the incorporation of the Incorporated Company in the controlling TISG allows: (i) to unify and integrate decisional processes; (ii) to pursue a higher managerial efficiency, thanks to the development of relevant synergies in terms of production, logistics, corporate and administrative matters, as well as (iii) to allow the reduction of administrative costs. Since the Incorporated Company has been constituted on November 3rd, 2021 and it has acquired the two Perini Navi corporate entities on February 5th, 2022, the operation does not generate any significant tax reflex to be notified.

Following the TISG Merger, the Incorporating Company will take all assets and liabilities of the Incorporated Company over with full rights, and all the legal relationships and the factual situations of any nature relating to it, with the resulting acquisition and assumption by TISG of the related rights and obligations, including all rights in rem and rights of claim, applications for recognition, concessions and administrative authorisations in general, including practices still under investigation, deposits, contracts and agreements of any kind, as well as all commitments, obligations or liabilities, as generally in all rights, reasons and expectations relating to the Incorporated Company, nothing excluded or excepted.

The transaction will produce its effects, pursuant to art. 2504-bis, paragraph 2, c.c., from the date of the last entry of the act of merger in the Register of Companies; for accounting and income tax purposes, the operation will have retroactive effect from the first day of the year in which the merger will be effective for civil purposes.

The Incorporated Company “New Sail S.r.l.” is fully owned by TISG; consequently, all shares representing the entire share capital of the Incorporated Company will be cancelled upon the merger and no exchange ratio must be fixed.

The merger will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting of the Incorporated Company and Board of Directors of TISG pursuant to art. 2505, paragraph 2, of the Civil Code, without prejudice to the right of TISG Shareholders representing at least 5% of the share capital to request, by registered letter A/R to be sent to the registered office of the Company (to the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors) within 8 days of deposit, that the decision of approval of the merger should be adopted by the Incorporating Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting.

In relation to the transaction in question, the Procedure for Transactions with Related Parties does not apply, by virtue of the exclusion expressly included in art. 10 “Exclusions” par. 10.1 lett. H) of the aforementioned procedure, as between the Parent (Incorporating Company) and the Subsidiary

(Incorporated Company) there are no significant interests involving other related parties of the Incorporating Company.