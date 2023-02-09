My Song, the new ClubSwan 80, awarded at BOAT International Superyacht Design Festival

The judges of the Boat International 2023 Superyacht Design Festival declared the ClubSwan 80 – My Song winner of the Naval Architecture and Interior design categories.

It is a great achievement for the first yacht of the brand-new ClubSwan 80 range, launched in La Spezia last June and who gifted the audience with electrifying performances in the September Mediterranean regattas.

The ClubSwan 80 My Song is designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian, designer of all the ClubSwan Yacht projects, and built in Nembro (BG) by world-renowned Italian shipyard Persico Marine, who provided the high-tech expertise to deliver the yacht to the required standard. The carbon hull and deck were engineered and laminated by robotic equipment normally used in the aerospace industry for the construction of wings and fuselage, a first in the marine industry.

The interior, designed by Nauta Design and built by Persico Marine as well, is designed as a minimalist but stylish space featuring exposed carbon fibre, wafer-thin mahogany and carefully designed – and at 4.5kg lightweight – lighting. Only the saloon seating is integral to the structure, with all other components able to be removed for racing.

Completing the team were Vittorio Volonté for project management, Giovanni Belgrano for engineering and Scott Ferguson for rig design.

My Song features twin rudders, providing full control for owner-drivers on the racetrack. The yacht’s power is a direct result of the canting keel and rotating canard, combined with the high-modulus carbon mast and boom which provide 440m2 of upwind sail area generating 12 to 13 knots of boat speed when close-hauled.

Downwind the large retractable carbon bowsprit allows full use of asymmetric spinnakers, while the retractable drive system reduces drag and the internal spinnaker retrieval system aids crew work at the bottom mark.

“We are very grateful for this award! A very professional team worked in synergy to create a masterful interpretation of a modern racing – cruising yacht, putting on the table a great know how and experience” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “My Song is continuously astonishing us with great performances. She is honoring the commitment we have and that we don’t consider finished but we keep on striving to do our best to establish the class. We cannot wait to see her again performing next season”.

“My Song is a unique and innovative boat, which has already proven its excellent performance – says Marcello Persico, president of Persico Marine. The possibility of adapting her layout to switch easily from racing mode to cruising mode is certainly her strong point, thanks to which the owner does not have to choose between sailing in total relaxation or taking part in competitive racing circuits, but can enjoy both modes at maximum comfort and sporting performance. My Song is an inexhaustible source of satisfaction for us – continues Marcello Persico – and this prestigious award is confirmation of its success: a jewel of almost 25 meters, perfect for sporting cruising”.