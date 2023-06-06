CANTIERE DEL PARDO NUOVAMENTE A FIANCO DI LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI

Il team e il cantiere rinnovano la partnership in vista della 37^ America’s Cup

Dopo la collaborazione siglata per la 36^ edizione di Coppa, il cantiere italiano, che nel 2023 festeggia i 50 anni di attività, sarà nuovamente a fianco dell’AC75 Luna Rossa con due modelli della sua gamma a motore: il VanDutch 48 e il Pardo Endurance 72.

«Rinnovare la partnership con Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli per la seconda edizione consecutiva dell’America’s Cup è per noi motivo di grande orgoglio. Quest’anno, inoltre, la collaborazione vede direttamente coinvolto il Cantiere del Pardo con entrambi i suoi brand a motore VanDutch Yachts e Pardo Yachts, ad affermare in maniera ancora più decisa i valori che accomunano il Cantiere del Pardo e Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli: primi fra tutti l’eccellenza del Made in Italy, l’innovazione tecnologica e le performance», afferma Gigi Servidati – Presidente di Cantiere del Pardo.

«Cantiere del Pardo è un’eccellenza italiana che in 50 anni ha realizzato migliaia di barche, a vela e a motore e ha contribuito allo sviluppo della cantieristica del nostro Paese e alla sua diffusione nel mondo», ha detto Max Sirena, Team Director e Skipper di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. «Siamo felici di continuare questa collaborazione anche per la 37^ America’s Cup, sapendo di poter contare su un partner affidabile e in linea con i valori del team».

Il VanDutch48 è un tender di lusso di 14,60 m ad alte prestazioni, già a disposizione del team italiano presso la base di Cagliari, che sarà utilizzato principalmente per gli spostamenti veloci dalla banchina al campo di regata, per far respirare agli ospiti l’adrenalina della competizione in sicurezza e comfort.

Il Pardo Endurance 72, ammiraglia dell’omonima linea, è invece un’imbarcazione nuovissima che scenderà in acqua nella primavera 2024 per essere consegnata al team in agosto a Barcellona. Lunga 22 metri sarà destinata all’hospitality, perché perfettamente in linea con le richieste di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in termini di abitabilità, confort, sostenibilità ed esclusività.

EN

CANTIERE DEL PARDO ONCE AGAIN AT THE SIDE OF LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI

Cantiere del Pardo, historic brand in luxury sailing and motor yacht industry, is renewing its partnership with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, confirming itself as the team’s official supplier for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona.

After the collaboration signed for the 36th edition of the America’s Cup, the Italian shipyard, which is celebrating 50 years of activity in 2023, will once again be alongside the AC75 Luna Rossa. This time there will be two of its renowned motor brand models, the VanDutch 48 and the Pardo Endurance 72.

To accompany an iconic vessel like Luna Rossa in the oldest sporting challenge in the world, two boats were chosen according to very specific criteria in terms of performance, reliability, comfort and design, which make each one the best for its particular mission.

The motor yacht segment of Cantiere del Pardo, well-known worldwide thanks to Pardo Yachts, since 2020 includes also the brand VanDutch and its range of exclusive boats.

The VanDutch 48 and the Pardo Endurance 72 embody all the excellence values shared by Cantiere del Pardo and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, values that have made them “ambassadors” of Made in Italy in the world: focus on the future, understood as constant technological development and continuous research focused on new materials and solutions; performance, which, both in racing and cruising, is optimised to overcome new limits; reliability and, above all, the human “factor”, which both companies place at the centre of the sporting challenge and design philosophy.

“Renewing the partnership with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli for the second consecutive edition of the America’s Cup is a source of great pride for us. Furthermore, this year, the collaboration directly involves Cantiere del Pardo with both its motor brands, VanDutch Yachts and Pardo Yachts. There is no firmer statement of the values that Cantiere del Pardo and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli share, starting from Made in Italy excellence, technological innovation and performance,” says Gigi Servidati, Chairman of Cantiere del Pardo.

“Cantiere del Pardo is an Italian excellence that in 50 years has built thousands of sailing and motor boats, and has contributed to the development of our country’s shipbuilding industry and its diffusion throughout the world,” said Max Sirena, Team Director and Skipper of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. “We are happy to continue working with them for the 37th America’s Cup, knowing that we can count on a reliable partner with whom we share our values.”

Although different in design and purpose, the two boats have the same objective, i.e. to provide an excellent and highly advanced final product that reflects the great Italian shipbuilding tradition.

The VanDutch 48, one of the first models built by Cantiere del Pardo after the acquisition, is a 14.60 m high-performance luxury yacht, characterised by the unmistakable sporty lines (created by Mulder Design) and by powerful engines (2 x Volvo Penta -D11- 725 HP–Shaft Drive), which allow it to exceed 35 knots. Its dimensions allow easy, safe navigation in any situation, while offering plenty of space for relaxation on deck and below deck. Already available to the Italian team at the Cagliari base, it will be mainly used for quick transfers from the dock to the regatta course, to allow guests to experience the adrenaline of the competition safely and comfortably.

The Pardo Endurance 72, the flagship of the Endurance range, is a brand-new boat for the Pardo Yachts brand. After being presented at the Düsseldorf Boat Show last January, it will be launched in spring 2024 and delivered in August to the team in Barcelona. The 22-metre boat designed by Davide Leone Yacht Design (naval architecture) and Burdisso&Capponi Yachts&Design (interiors) will be used for VIP hospitality, as it satisfies – perfectly – the team’s requests in terms of habitability, comfort, sustainability and exclusivity: the Endurance 72 boasts a hull optimized for both IPS propulsion and an eco-speed system, to increase performance while limiting fuel consumption. Guests on board will have access to refined and spacious internal and external social spaces, including a large 27 m2 equipped flybridge from which to follow the regattas in maximum comfort, with no vibrations or noise.