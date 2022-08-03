The Italian Sea Group rilancia il brand Picchiotti con una linea di yacht che ne celebra stile ed eleganza senza tempo

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, primo produttore in Italia di yacht sopra i 50 mt, a soli sei mesi dall’acquisizione degli storici brand Perini e Picchiotti, annuncia la nuova flotta che riporta in auge il marchio Picchiotti, nome che dal 1575 rappresenta l’eccellenza e l’eleganza della tradizione navale italiana.

Il progetto, nato dalla collaborazione con Luca Dini e la sua Design & Architecture rappresenta l’intesa tra le idee ed esigenze di rilancio di TISG, che aveva l’obbiettivo di ripercorrere l’essenza stilistica storica di Picchiotti, con la partecipazione di Kurt Lehman e la sua Yacht Moments Consultant.

La flotta, con il nome “Gentleman”, introduce TISG nel segmento della produzione in serie di yacht e superyacht, mantenendo fermo il proprio posizionamento ultra high-level.

Il progetto nasce dall’ambizione di creare un prodotto ispirato alla silhouette dei panfili americani degli anni ’60 declinando con esclusività ed eleganza le linee classiche senza tempo, con soluzioni ingegneristiche innovative e un design unico e distintivo.

Un invito ad una navigazione più a misura d’uomo, un tuffo nell’aristocrazia del dopoguerra, sinonimo di libertà in mare, con il plus di confort e lusso di un superyacht.

La ricerca stilistica di Luca Dini ha incontrato la visione di Giovanni Costantino, Fondatore e CEO di The Italian Sea Group cui fa capo il brand Picchiotti: “Questa nuova linea, chiaramente ispirata agli anni d’oro dello yachting del dopoguerra, sia per il layout che per i materiali, mi ha immediatamente conquistato perché rende omaggio a modelli storici come la Serie Giglio o la Serie Mistral di Picchiotti, esaltandone i valori stilistici e la cultura del mare. Sono molto orgoglioso di dare nuova voce ad un brand patrimonio di tutta l’industria nautica, uno dei cantieri più antichi al mondo”.

“Abbiamo scelto di sviluppare un’intera flotta dai 24 ai 55m per soddisfare il più ampio range di mercato. Si tratta di un progetto in forte controtendenza dedicato a quegli armatori che vogliono distinguersi, ma sono ben radicati alla tradizione e al concetto di marineria elegante” dichiara Luca Dini.

Coerentemente con la strategia di TISG sempre più orientata alla sostenibilità, lo scafo e la sovrastruttura della flotta Picchiotti saranno realizzati totalmente in alluminio con linee e finiture estremamente eleganti: dal mogano lucido dei dettagli delle fiancate, alle cromature d’acciaio di prua e ai lati della poppa.

A conferma dell’approccio verde, TISG sta lavorando sull’ efficienza delle linee di carena per l’ottimizzazione del confort di navigazione, autonomia e consumi, con motore a propulsione ibrida o full electric.

Sul ponte principale, un camminamento laterale consente di passare da poppa a prua, un’inedita soluzione che assieme alle sofisticate rifiniture in mogano contribuendo a ricreare l’atmosfera dei più blasonati panfili d’epoca.

Il beach club, tra i più ampi su yacht delle medesime dimensioni, si apre direttamente sulla piattaforma prendisole tramite grandi vetrate scorrevoli.

Gentleman Picchiotti è inoltre dotato di un tender che ne rappresenta l’esatta miniatura e si contraddistingue per le stesse linee e finiture.

EN

The Italian Sea Group relaunches the Picchiotti brand with a yacht line that celebrates its timeless style and elegance

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, the first Italian builder of yachts over 50 meters, just six months after the acquisition of the iconic brands Perini Navi and Picchiotti, reveals the new fleet bringing back in the spotlight the Picchiotti brand, a name that since 1575 represents the excellence and elegance of the Italian yachting tradition.

The project, born from the collaboration with Luca Dini and his company “Design & Architecture”, represents the harmony between TISG’s ideas and the needs for the relaunch of Picchiotti, aimed at retracing its historical style essence, with the consultancy of Kurt Lehman and his “Yachts Moments”.

The fleet, named “Gentleman”, introduces TISG into the segment of serial production for yachts and superyachts, keeping its ultra-high-level positioning.

The project was born from the ambition to create a product inspired by the silhouette of the American yachts of the 60’s, interpreting timeless classic lines with exclusivity and elegance, and featuring innovative engineering solutions as well as unique and distinctive design.

An invitation to a more man-sized navigation, a dip in the post-war aristocracy, synonymous with freedom at sea, adding the comfort and luxury of a superyacht.

Luca Dini’s stylistic research met the vision of Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group, holding company of the Picchiotti brand: “This new line, clearly inspired by the golden age of post-war yachting, both in terms of layout and materials, immediately conquered me because it recalls the historical models such as the Giglio Series or the Mistral Series by Picchiotti, enhancing their design values and the culture of the sea. I am very proud to give a new voice to a brand that represents the heritage of the entire nautical industry – one of the oldest shipyards in the world “.

“We have chosen to develop an entire fleet, ranging from 24 to 55m in length to satisfy a wide segment of the market. It is a project in strong countertrend dedicated to those owners who want to stand out, but are also well acquainted with tradition and the concept of gentleman yachts” declares Luca Dini.

The keel of the first Gentleman Picchiotti, which will be already delivered in the summer of 2024, was laid on July 15th. Other 15 units are already in the pipeline.

In line with TISG’s strategy, more and more sustainability-oriented, the hull and the superstructure of the Picchiotti fleet will be produced entirely in aluminum, with extremely elegant lines and finishes: from the glossy mahogany details on the flanks to the polished plating of the bow and on the sides of the stern.

Confirming its green approach, TISG has worked on the hull’s lines efficiency to optimize the sailing comfort, autonomy and consumption, with hybrid propulsion or fully electric engines.

On the main deck, a side corridor allows you to move from stern to bow, a convenient solution that, together with the sophisticated mahogany finishes, helps recreate the atmosphere of the most renowned yachts of the time.

The beach club, among the largest on yachts of similar size, opens directly on the sun deck via large sliding glass door.

The Gentleman’s Yacht Picchiotti is also equipped with a tender that represents its exact miniature and is characterized by the same lines and finishes.