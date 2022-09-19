The Italian Sea Group: consegnato il primo Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 a Miami

Prosegue il piano di sviluppo commerciale in USA

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso attivo nella costruzione e refit di motoryacht e navi fino a 140 metri, annuncia la consegna del primo Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 a Miami.

Il debutto di questo iconico motor yacht nel sud della Florida rappresenta un importante traguardo per il Gruppo, in linea con il piano di espansione commerciale negli USA già avviato ad inizio stagione con l’apertura del primo flagship store a East Hampton, Long Island, zona di riferimento per la nautica della costa orientale americana.

La consegna del primo yacht nelle acque di Miami, consolida il rapporto tra TISG e Prestige Marine Imports Lamborghini di Miami, che garantirà agli armatori presenti sul territorio del Nord America un servizio efficiente e specializzato di after sales.

“Siamo molto orgogliosi del successo che lo yacht Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 sta riscuotendo negli Stati Uniti, un mercato che offre interessanti opportunità di crescita in linea con la strategia di sviluppo internazionale del Gruppo– commenta Giovanni Costantino Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group – E’ un yacht altamente performante progettato con un bassissimo pescaggio, che permette di ormeggiare in acque poco profonde e che con i suoi 63 nodi può raggiungere le Bahamas da Miami in un’ora. Il successo commerciale di questo progetto continua, tanto che le prossime vendite andranno in consegna nel primo semestre del 2024 nonostante la produzione sia a pieno regime.”.

“Siamo onorati di essere stati i primi a consegnare questo incredibile yacht da 4000 cavalli e dall’inconfondibile design Lamborghini che ha già conquistato il Sud della Florida”- afferma Bratt David, CEO di Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami – “Un ringraziamento speciale a The Italian Sea Group per aver reso questa consegna un’esperienza indimenticabile.”

Il Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 è rientrato tra i Best of the Best 2022 dell’industria del lusso nella categoria “Motor yacht Weekend Cruiser” di Robb Report, dopo aver ricevuto il premio nella categoria “Motor Yacht under 25 meters” ai 2022 International Yacht & Aviation Awards che si sono svolti lo scorso maggio a Venezia.

EN

The Italian Sea Group delivered the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami

The plan of commercial development in the US market continues

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of motor-yachts and sailing yachts up to 140 metres, announces the delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami.

The debut of this iconic motor yacht in South Florida represents an important achievement for the Group, confirming its commercial expansion plan in the USA, which already begun in the early season with the opening of the first flagship store in East Hampton, Long Island, a reference area for the nautical sector on the American East Coast.

The delivery of the first yacht in Miami waters consolidates the relationship between TISG and Prestige Marine Imports Lamborghini Miami, which will guarantee an efficient service and after-sales assistance to Owners in North America.

“We are very proud of the success that the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht is enjoying in the United States, a market that offers interesting growth opportunities in line with the Group’s international strategy

– says Giovanni Costantino Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group – it is a highly performing yacht, engineered with a very low draught allowing docking in shallow waters and, with its 63 knots, can reach the Bahamas in one hour. The commercial success of this project continues, so much so that next sales will be delivered in the first semester of the 2024 despite the fact that the production is at full speed.”.

“We are honoured to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida”- affirms Bratt David, CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami – “A special thanks goes to The Italian Sea Group for making this delivery an unforgettable experience.”

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht has been awarded as Best of the Best 2022 in the luxury industry within the “Motor Yacht Weekend Cruiser” category by Robb Report, after receiving the award in the “Motor Yacht under 25 metres category” at the 2022 International Yacht and Aviation Awards, which took place this May in Venice.