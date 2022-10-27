Al via “The Italian Sea Group Young Award”, il premio istituito dall’Azienda per i giovani dipendenti under 30

Il riconoscimento verrà consegnato con cadenza trimestrale al giovane che si è distinto per passione, dedizione, competenze, capacità e performance.

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, ha assegnato ieri il primo “The Italian Sea Group Young Award”, un premio istituito dall’Azienda per i giovani dipendenti under 30.

Tale importante riconoscimento verrà consegnato con cadenza trimestrale da Giovanni Costantino – Founder & Ceo di TISG alla giovane risorsa che si è distinta per la passione e la dedizione, per le competenze acquisite, le capacità e performance dimostrate.

Il premio viene conferito sulla base delle valutazioni dei candidati fornite dai direttori dei singoli dipartimenti, che motivano la propria scelta fornendo elementi oggettivi utili alla valutazione del comitato preposto.

In questa prima edizione del “The Italian Sea Group Young Award” il premio è stato assegnato all’ Ing. Luca Falcinelli, 29enne che opera nella funzione produttiva da settembre 2019.

Luca Falcinelli si è distinto per l’impegno, la costanza e professionalità dimostrando forte leadership alla guida e coordinamento di un team di giovanissimi, raggiungendo tutti gli obiettivi assegnati.

“I nostri dipendenti, soprattutto i giovani, sono da sempre al centro della strategia di sviluppo del Gruppo e sulla base di queste considerazioni abbiamo deciso di avviare il “The Italian Sea Group Young Award” – ha commentato Giovanni Costantino – La gratificazione personale è particolarmente importante per supportare e stimolare l’impegno e il desiderio di crescita. I giovani rappresentano il futuro ed è fondamentale dare loro le giuste motivazioni e un modello di crescita basato sulla fiducia, autonomia e continuo sviluppo professionale”.

Il “The Italian Sea Group Young Award” si aggiunge al già corposo piano di investimenti in sostenibilità circolare e formazione che il Gruppo persegue da anni con costanza. In quest’ottica, e dopo il successo delle scorse edizioni di corsi di formazione in collaborazione con l’Università di Trieste, Napoli e con Promostudi dell’Università di La Spezia, sono ripartiti nel mese di settembre presso la TISG Academy nuovi percorsi di aggiornamento tecnico specifico per i giovani collaboratori.

