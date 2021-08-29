Nastro Rosa – Day 2

The 2021 edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, an event organized by SSI Events, Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and Marina Militare officially began in the late morning yesterday.

The first official act of the event coincided with the start of the fleet of the European Double Mixed Offshore Championship: the ten Beneteau Figaro 3, leaving the upwind buoy behind, set sail for Civitavecchia in a light breeze. Leading the fleet was the South African U-Earth team with Michaela Robinson, winner of some editions of Cape Town to Rio, and Syianda Vato. They were followed by the Swedes of Team Mange Olsson Memorial Foundation led by the expert Martin Stromberg, former watch captain in the Volvo Ocean Race, paired with Linnea Floser and by Team Spain, entrusted to the experience of Guillermo Altadill, a sailor who has ten around the World under his belt, and Irene Bezzi. The other crews, led by the Marina Militare, Andrea Pendibene and Giovanna Valsecchi, and by Alberto Bona and Cecilia Zorzi with Team ENIT, passed in a few tweets, with minimal delays.

Expected in Civitavecchia on Monday afternoon by the Nave Scuola Amerigo Vespucci, the crews of the Double Mixed Offshore European Championship should engage a wind rotation and reinforcement in the late evening, useful for heading towards the finish line, which they will reach not before having rounded the lighthouses Formica Grande Grosseto, Capel Rosso and Fenaio Isola del Giglio. A choice, that of using lighthouses as waypoints, which marries the Valore Paese Italia project, a national brand developed by the Ministry of Culture, together with the ENIT – National Tourism Agency – the Agenzia del Demanio, and Difesa Servizi SpA, which collects various thematic circuits linked to sustainable tourism and the discovery of the beauties of Italian territories and in which the public / private network of subjects participating in structuring and animating the network is recognized.

Meanwhile, the Diam 24 were sailing three races, and the kite foilers, whose long wait for navigable conditions was rewarded by the entry of an unexpected south-easterly breeze, useful for completing four races, were confronted between the buoys. Among the dynamic trimarans it was the guys from Team Oman who, thanks to two firsts and a second, lined up Team France, which closed its effort with eight points, and Team Luna Rosa-Intesa San Paolo, led from the former world champion Nacra 17, Maelle Frascari. While, among the kite foilers, the leader is Lorenzo Boschetti.

Photo Credits: MMNRT/ZGN