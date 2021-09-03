UIM MotoSurf WorldCup Kazan

The UIM MotoSurf WorldCup Championship resumed the action after summer break. This time, the city of Kazan, hosted the best MotoSurf riders in the world as the Grand Prix of the Republic of Tatarstan was held on the 28th until the 30th of September on river Kazanka.

More than 50 riders from all around the world competed in 6 categories – Open, Stock, Women, Rookies, Juniors and Electric Challenge. The 2021 season is really unique for the whole sport. It‘s the first season in the history of this sport that the young riders in the Rookie and Junior category are fighting for the World Title. It’s also the first season of the Electric Challenge – the very first fully electric powered category of a kind in the history of powerboating. The city of Kazan welcomed riders from 7 different countries. The spectators witnessed riders representing Russia, the United States, Czech Republic, South Korea, Belgium, Slovakia and India, including Mr. Aliasgar Calcuttawala who participated in his first race on the WorldCup level.

Over the weekend we followed the progress of Kim Down from South Korea who debuted in the Stock class and managed to jump on the podium after scoring respectable 2nd place behind Petr Pozdník from Czech Republic. The first ever podium for a Korean rider. Kim talks about his performance: “I am really happy that I could come to this beautiful city to compete with the best riders in the world. And I am also really happy about my first podium here in Kazan and I hope this is just a beginning. Thank you very much for this amazing event., I really enjoyed it and I can’t wait to race again!“ The race in Kazan brought Lukas Zahorsky back to the world title chase after the victory challenging Nikolas Blaha. The battle is not over yet and the action continues in Croatia on the 1st until the 3rd of October.