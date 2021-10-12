Oman Sail Ready for Action as Asian Windsurfing Championships Kick off a Busy Season

Oman Sail is ready to welcome sailors from around the world to Al Mussanah marking a return of sailing events this quarter of the year. Kicking off today are the Asian Windsurfing Championships at the Barcelo Mussanah Resort, bringing together a select group of talented male and female windsurfers in the Techno293, Techno293 Plus as well as the brand-new foiling Formula Windsurfing class, which is making its debut at the championships this week.

The predominantly-Omani fleet will showcase the depth of local talent across all classes and demonstrate the potential of Oman as a world-class sporting venue after an enforced hiatus. Conditions are expected to be perfect. Winds between 7 and 15 knots, a combination of powerful sea breezes and pleasant waves should see five full days of exhilarating action on the water.

The 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships are the first in a busy period for Oman Sail and Al-Mussanah Sports City. Sailors from around the world are set to touch down in the Sultanate to compete in the Mussanah Race Week from the 30th of October to the 5th of November, the 2021 49er, 49er FX & Nacra 17 Asian Championships from the 5th until the 9th of November and the 2021 49er, 49er FX & Nacra 17 World Championships from the 16th to the 21st of November.

Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2021, set entirely within Oman, begins in Mussanah on the 24th of November and runs to the 5th of December while the 2021 ILCA Radial World Championships also head to Mussanah, from the 29th of November to the 6th of December 2021. The 2021 World Youth Sailing Championships close the season as 350 future stars of sailing head to Oman for the 50th anniversary of the competition and the first to be held in Asia.

The Asian Windsurfing Championships are supported by a line-up of supporters including Oman Air and the Barcelo Mussanah Resort as official partners, and Be’ah as environmental supporter and Salsabeel Water from the National Mineral Water Company.

The Full List of Competitors:

Mohammad Al Balushi – Male – Oman – Techno293 Plus

Usama Al Breiki – Male – Oman – Techno293 Plus

Omar Al Qartoubi – Male – Oman – Techno293 Plus

Abdullah Al Sarhi – Male – Oman – Techno293 Plus

Ali Al Sarhi – Male – Oman – Techno293 Plus

Abdulmajeed Al Hadhrami – Male – Oman – Formula Foil

Makhtar Al Mujaini – Male – Oman – Formula Foil

Faisal Al Qutaiti – Male – Oman – Formula Foil

Abdulrahman Al Mujaini – Male – Oman – Techno293

Mohammad Al Sarhi – Male – Oman – Techno293

Sachin Ganesh – Male – India – Techno293