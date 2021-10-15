Asian Windsurfing Championships gets underway in perfect conditions in Mussanah

The Asian Windsurfing Championships kicked off amid perfect conditions in Mussanah. Full sun and light winds between 5-8 knots on each of the first three days have helped the surfers perform at their very best. With three more days of racing still to come, each of the classes is finely poised.

Local surfers hold the lead in all three classes at the midway point. Abdullah Al Sarhi leads the Techno293 Plus class from Omar Al Qartoubi, after winning five of the six races so far. Ali Al Sarhi. Mohammad Al Sarhi is the highest ranked Techno293 rider, ranked fourth overall, level on points with Abdul Rahman Al Mujaini and narrowly ahead of India’s Sachin Ganesh of India.

In the Formula Foil class Abdul Majeed Al Hadhrami is currently in first place after notching three successive victories. Makhtar Al Mujaini and Hammad Al Mujaini currently sit second and third respectively.

Sultan Al Balushi, Windsurfing Coach at Oman Sail, said, “The first three days of competition have been exceptional. In perfect conditions we have seen a strong fleet of Omani sailors realise their potential on home waters and excel against tough competition. With three more days of racing still to come, there is all to play for and we look forward to more excellent surfing from all competitors.”

Techno293 Plus and Techno293 surfers will compete in up to 15 races with a maximum of four per day. Formula Foil will be decided in a championship series of up to 25 races with a maximum of six per day. Racing continues until Saturday 16 October when the medal positions will be decided and prizes presented at a closing ceremony attended by official delegates from Oman Sail and the International Windsurfing Association.