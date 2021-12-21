The chequered flag goes down at the 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship

The chequered flag went down for one last time for 2021 at the UIM XCAT World Championship. Following two edge-of-the-seat events and hair-raising back-to-back races, the curtain came down in the City of Gold, Dubai.

Following the global layoff for sporting events, sports buffs were itching to get back into the cockpit, and the Championship most definitely delivered.

ICARUS Sports and its dedicated team of seafarers and petrolheads were on the ground and were there to capture the pinnacle of powerboat racing.

Christoph Stadler, Business Development Manager at ICARUS Sports comments, “The long awaited 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship finally kicked off in the UAE. Spectacular racing against the amazing backdrops of Fujairah and Dubai kept everyone at the edge of their seat. The battles on the water were fierce and close. In the end, it was the experience of the legends racing for Team Dubai Police that came out on top. Following the live coverage for the Championship, ICARUS Sports will now bring the documentary series to audiences arounds the world. We cannot wait for the next round in 2022!”

Next up, rendezvous in 2022 because the Cats will be back, with ICARUS Sports by their side!