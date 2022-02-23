NAUTOR’S SWAN CONGRATULATES SKORPIOS FOR TAKING MONOHULL LINE HONOURS IN THE RORC CARIBBEAN 600

Nautor’s Swan is delighted to congratulate ClubSwan 125 Skorpios team, skippered by Fernando Echavarri, for taking the monohull line honours in the RORC – Caribbean 600 in 1 day, 16 hours, 39 minutes and 51 seconds.

We want to congratulate the Skorpios team for achieving this fantastic result again following the Fastnet, proving the ClubSwan 125 to be one of the fastest monohulls ever built.

Skorpios crossed the Atlantic from Lanzarote to Antigua, about 3,120 nautical miles, in 6 days 7 hours, with an average speed of 20.6 kts.

Fernando Echavarri, skipper says:

“This is the first RORC Caribbean 600 for Skorpios, both for myself, and some of the crew,” commented Skorpios’ skipper Fernando Echavarri. “I am super-proud of all the team that have made this possible; it has been an incredible effort just to be here. It has been a very interesting race, demanding for the crew with sail changes and very tactical. The speed of Skorpios has been one of the key ingredients, but also managing the changes as we rounded the islands; especially Guadeloupe where we parked in the wind shadow, but there was enough separation for us to stay in first position. The RORC Caribbean 600 is an amazing course because of the beauty of the islands, as well as the technical challenges. Thank you very much to the RORC and the people that make this race possible, it is an incredible race and we hope to be here next year.”

Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO, also commented: “We are very happy about the result achieved by the Skorpios Team and proud of being part of this great project, teaming up to make the boat close to perfection to face the race”.

Credit to: RORC / Arthur Daniel – RORC Caribbean 600

Credit to: Arthur Gareth and Rolex – RORC Caribbean 600