Tre Golfi Sailing Week 2022-Giro di boa: superati i 100 iscritti!

Sul sito della Regata, il Rolex Official Timekeeper scandisce il tempo che manca al via della Tre Golfi Sailing Week 2022: 76 giorni. E gli iscritti superano già quota 100.

Il Maxi European Championship ha infranto un record ancor prima di cominciare: mai tanti maxi yacht (27 a oggi) si sono dati appuntamento nelle acque del Golfo.

Per ora il più grande della flotta è Arca, 30 metri per 5 di larghezza. Si chiamava Skandia quando ha vinto la Sydney Hobart nel 2003 e due anni dopo la Barcolana. Come tanti purosangue non più giovani giaceva semiabbandonata quando Furio Benussi e il suo “Fast & Furio Sailing Team” hanno deciso di riportarla a vincere, modificandola radicalmente e ribattezzandola col nome dello sponsor: l’italiana Arca Fondi sgr. Prima alla Giraglia nel 2021, Arca punta (almeno) alla line honours della 67a Tre Golfi.

Per una barca con 20 primavere, un’altra è alla sua prima stagione, il nuovo My Song di Pier Luigi Loro Piana, 80 piedi progettato da Juan Kouyoumdjian Yacht Design.

Ben più rodati i tre Wally di lunghezza simile: Lyra, Frers 78 del canadese Terry Hui, che da anni trionfa alla Rolex Cup di Porto Cervo; Ryokan 2, Farr 80 del francese Philippe Ligier e Highland Fling, Reichel/Pugh 82 di Lord Irvine Laidlaw.

Sono lontani i tempi in cui solo un paio di yacht designers dominavano la scena internazionale!

Tra i favoriti inoltre due purissimi racer: l’M72 North Star di Peter Dubens, Socio del CRV Italia che partecipa al Campionato con i colori del Circolo organizzatore, e l’M74 Jethou di Sir Peter Ogden, con a bordo il tattico di Coppa America Brad Butterworth.

Passando all’ossimoro dei mini-maxi, sono già 10 gli iscritti lunghi 60 piedi. Tra i Mylius progettati da Alberto Simeone, spiccano Cippa Lippa X di Guido Paolo Gamucci, dalla avveniristica canting keel, e Fra Diavolo di Vincenzo Addessi, con un forte equipaggio misto di professionisti e corinthian.

Tra i Wally invece si preannuncia una battaglia da match race tra i gemelli Boabunda, dell’argentino Lucas Massa, e Walliño, di Benoît de Froidmont, Presidente dell’IMA.

Non dimentichiamo infine gli Swan di ieri, sempre presenti e sempre pericolosi quando trovano le loro condizioni. L’anno scorso Shirlaf, splendido e agguerrito Swan 65 del 1976, ha messo in riga barche di quarant’anni più giovani.

Foto: ROLEX/Studio Borlenghi

EN

Tre Golfi Sailing Week 2022-Mark rounding: more than 100 boats entered!

On the Regatta website, the Official Timekeeper clock by Rolex informs us that with 76 days to go until the start of the Tre Golfi Sailing Week 2022, the entry list has already passed the 100 mark.

The Maxi European Championship has broken at least one record before it even gets underway, as it prepares to welcome the largest fleet of maxi yachts ever assembled in the waters of the Gulf.

The largest of the fleet so far is Arca, measuring 30 metres in length and with a beam of 5 metres. Formerly known as Skandia, she claimed victory in the Sydney Hobart in 2003 and in the Barcolana two years later. Like so many thoroughbreds of a certain age, she lay half-abandoned until Furio Benussi and his “Fast & Furio Sailing Team” decided to bring her back to winning form, radically modifying the hull and renaming it after Italian sponsor Arca Fondi sgr.

First across the line at the Giraglia in 2021, Arca is aiming, at the very least, for line honours in the 67th edition of the Tre Golfi.

From a boat with a long history to another in its first season, in the form of the new My Song, owned by Pier Luigi Loro Piana, an 80-footer designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian.

Meanwhile, three similarly-sized Wally yachts also boast several nautical miles under their respective belts: Lyra, a Frers 78 owned by Canadian Terry Hui, several times division winner in the Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo in recent years; Ryokan 2, a Farr 80 owned by France’s Philippe Ligier, and Highland Fling, a Reichel / Pugh 82 owned by Lord Irvine Laidlaw.

Long gone are the days when only a handful of yacht designers dominated the international scene!

Also among the favourites are two pure racers: the M72 North Star owned by Peter Dubens, a member of CRV Italia who will take part in the Championship flying the colours of the organising club, and the M74 Jethou owned by Sir Peter Ogden, with America’s Cup tactician Brad Butterworth on board.

Turning to the oxymoron of the mini-maxi yachts, 10 of 60-80 feet have already enrolled. Stars among the Mylius yachts designed by Alberto Simeone will certainly include Cippa Lippa X, owned by Guido Paolo Gamucci, with its futuristic canting keel, and Fra Diavolo owned by Vincenzo Addessi, with a strong crew including a mix of professionals and corinthians sailors.

In the Wally class, meanwhile, a match-race battle is expected between Boabunda, owned by Argentinian Lucas Massa, and Walliño, owned by Benoît de Froidmont, President of the IMA.

Finally, let’s not forget the Swans of yesteryear, who remain a clear and present danger when they find the right conditions. Last year Shirlaf, a splendid and combative Swan 65 launched in 1976, handed out lessons to yachts some 40 years younger.