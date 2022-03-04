Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta: Welcomes A Formidable Line-up of over 500 Sailors to Miami

The Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta is set to take place in Miami from 6-12 March 2022. The regatta kicks off with Star Class racing at the iconic Bacardi Cup on 7 March and the other classes – J/70, Melges 24, Viper 640, VX One and 69F – take to the race track from 10 March 2022.

The entry list features over 500 sailors from 20+ nations, showcasing the usual mix of sailing legends, World Champions, Olympians and pros lining up against weekend enthusiasts. There are few better venues in the world than Miami in spring, as the essential ingredients of warm weather, reliable breeze, camaraderie and exceptional hospitality ensure sailors flock to enjoy the BCIR. Demonstrating the appeal of BCIR and the world-class competition on Biscayne Bay, entry numbers have bounced back to pre-Covid heydays.

“Bacardi Cup and the Bacardi Invitational Regatta have always been all about the sailors,” commented Eddie Cutillas, Bacardi USA. “For the first time since 2020, we will return to hosting not only our usual top level sailing but also the aprés-sail for which Bacardi is renowned – with nightly cocktail hours, dinners, music and entertainment. After being forced to scale back the events in 2021, we are thrilled to return to a full line-up this year.”

Bacardi is rightly proud of the Bacardi Cup, which lays claim to being one of the most distinguished events in sailing and continues as a landmark event for the Bacardi Rum brand and Bacardi family, who have been active patrons since the beginning. As a fledgling event in 1927 in Cuba, the popularity of the Star Class and Bacardi brand meant the Bacardi Cup was destined for success. Throughout more than nine decades the Bacardi Cup has never made compromises as it brings together the world’s best all round in a six-day battle for the Bacardi Cup and Tito Bacardi Cup trophies.

“We are delighted to welcome so many sailors back to Miami – we have missed you all,” said Sara Zanobini, BCIR Event Director. “As an event organizer, our aim is to exemplify the unique style of the Bacardi brand and hit the sweet spot by offering world class racing and legendary shore side hospitality. I wish everyone a fantastic competition on one of the world’s most beautiful and demanding race courses.”

Star Class

The Bacardi Cup guarantees passion, drama and world class sailing in the revered Star Class. Celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2022, the Bacardi Cup opens for the sixty boat fleet on 7 March 2022 in the traditional one race per day format, with six races and five to count.

The race track will see the majority of the top twenty pairings from last year return, led by favourites and back to back 2021 and 2020 Bacardi Cup Champions Mateusz Kusznierewiz (POL) and Bruno Prada (BRA) who will be on a hat-trick mission.

Joining them are numerous big-hitters, Olympians, Star World Champions and Bacardi Cup Champions aplenty. Amongst names to watch are Italy’s Diego Negri/Sergio Lambertenghi who won the 2018 Bacardi Cup and Negri is the reigning Star Class World Champion, Eric Doyle/Peyson Infelise (USA) who won the 2019 Bacardi Cup, 2009 Star Class World Champion George Szabo and crew Guy Avellon (USA) and Norway’s 2017 Star World Champions Eivind Melleby and crew Joshua Revkin (USA), who also picked up Star Worlds silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019. Denmark’s Jörgen Schönherr and Markus Koy (GER) will be hoping to better their 4th place at the 2021 Star Worlds, with Koy also planning to upgrade on his 3rd with Augie Diaz at the 2021 Bacardi Cup. Paul Cayard (USA) and Frithof Kleen (GER) rank as another impressive partnership, with plenty of Star Worlds podium finishes between them, including a win in 1988 for Cayard and in 2014 for Kleen. Cayard is yet to see his name etched on the Bacardi Cup, whilst Kleen claimed the accolade in 2016 with Robert Stanjek – 2022 has every chance of being their year too.

Amongst the relative newcomers to the Star Class is Croatia’s ace in the ILCA 7 Tonči Stipanović, who picked up silver in Tokyo before going onto claim silver at the 2021 Star Worlds with crew Tudor Bilic.

Since the inception of the Bacardi Cup in 1927, forty-five different skippers have claimed the illusive trophy. So get set for plenty of action to unseat Kusznierewiz/Prada as the world’s best battle it out for glory and the honor of sipping Bacardi rum from the revered trophies.

Photo Credits: Martina Orsini