67esima Regata dei Tre Golfi: In attesa del vento

Prosegue la settimana dei Tre Golfi con Rolex come Official Timepiece.

Nella magica atmosfera dello specchio d’acqua tra Sorrento e Capri, i 25 Maxi in gara per il primo Campionato europeo a loro dedicato aspettano il vento: oggi sono previsti da 10 a 12 nodi da ponente.

Il pasta party a fine regata è preparato dallo staff dell’Associazione Cuochi, coordinato dalla Caritas. Ad accompagnare i piatti, acqua Ferrarelle, supplier partner, e la birra N’Artigiana, interamente prodotta a Napoli.

Il tutto nella splendida Marina Piccola di Sorrento, culla dei Maxi in questi giorni dove è possibile acquistare il merchandising ufficiale della Tre Golfi presso lo stand Jaked, supplier partner della regata.

Gli ORC invece, ormeggiati a Piano e Sant’Agnello, si preparano al primo giorno di regata domani.

Aggiornamento alle ore 15:30 del 18/05

Sulla Official Notice Board (ONB) della manifestazione la classifica finale della 67esima Regata dei Tre Golfi.

Da notare che, contrariamente a quanto comunicato, a tagliare per primo il traguardo è stato il Maxi ARCA SGR, di Furio Benussi; secondo Maserati di Soldini.

La premiazione si terrà oggi pomeriggio, alle 18:30, a Marina Grande di Sorrento, ospiti dell’Antico Cantiere del Legno Area, che offrirà un rinfresco a base di prodotti tipici. Una bella occasione per visitare questo antico borgo di pescatori.

James Boyd, forse il più esperto giornalista della Classe Maxi, racconta così il primo giorno di regate a Sorrento.

Per accedere ai contenuti media prodotti giornalmente, ci si può iscrivere qui al nostro media center.

Per chi vuol seguire le regate da mare, c’è la possibilità di riservare un posto su un gozzo Apreamare 35 o su un gommone Coastal, entrambi supplier partner Tre Golfi.

Qui una fotogallery della meravigliosa serata a Marina di Equa. Armatori ed equipaggi sono sbarcati sul molo privato delle Axidie nell’atmosfera dorata del tramonto, accolti dal proprietario Antonio Savarese e da 10 chef stellati che hanno preparato ognuno una proprio specialità. Ad accogliere gli ospiti, una ricca selezione di Ferrari Trentodoc, F.lli Lunelli, anch’esso technical partner della regata.

Il Trimarano Maserati, primo di classe alla Regata dei Tre Golfi, era ormeggiato a Marina di Equa. Giovanni Soldini ha raccontato la regata insieme all’equipaggio dell’altro trimarano, il Mana di Riccardo Pavoncelli, che dopo aver condotto in testa tutta la regata si è visto superare nelle ultime miglia dal suo concorrente diretto.

Piccola curiosità interessante: a bordo del Maserati c’è un dissalatore Schenker, technical partner della Tre Golfi, leader mondiale di dissalatori.

Guarda l’intervista sul terrazzo delle Axidie qui.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=699121371208238

EN

The Tre Golfi Sailing Week continues with Rolex as Official Timepiece.

In the magical atmosphere of the stretch of water between Sorrento and Capri, the 25 Maxis taking part in the first ever European Championship for the class are waiting for the breeze to fill in. A westerly wind of 10 to 12 knots is forecast for today.

At the end of the race the staff of the Association Cuochi coordinated by Caritas will be tasked with organising the “pasta party”. Accompany the dishes is water provided by Ferrarelle, a supplier partner of the event and beer N’artigiana, produced entirely in Naples.

All of which takes place against the beautiful Marina Piccola di Sorrento, the home of the Maxis for this week, where you can also purchase the official merchandising of the Tre Golfi from the Jaked stand, a supplier partner of the regatta.

The ORC, moored in Piano and Sant’Agnello, are getting ready to start their competition tomorrow.

Update at 3:30 pm on 18/05/2022.

On the Official Notice Board (ONB) of the event the results of the 67th Regata dei Tre Golfi.

It should be noted that, contrary to what was communicated, the first boat to cross the finish line was the Maxi ARCA SGR, owned by Furio Benussi, ahead of Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati in second.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held this evening, at 6:30 p.m., in Marina Grande di Sorrento, hosted by the Antico Cantiere Del Legno Aprea, which will offer refreshments based on typical local products. A wonderful opportunity to visit this historic fishing village.

James Boyd, perhaps the most experienced journalist covering the Maxi class, recounts the first day of racing in Sorrento.

To access the media content produced daily, you can subscribe here to our media center.

Anyone interested in following the racing on the water can request to reserve a place on an Apreamare 35 or on a 10-metre Coastal RIB, both supplier partners of the Tre Golfi.

A photo gallery of the wonderful evening in Marina di Equa is online here. On Monday, owners and crews disembarked on the private pier of the Axidie hotel, accompanied by the golden light of the setting sun, where they were welcomed by owner Antonio Savarese and 10 Michelin-starred chefs, who each prepared a particular speciality. Guests were treated to a rich selection of Ferrari Trentodoc wines by F.lli Lunelli, supplier partner of the regatta.



The trimaran Maserati, first in class at the Tre Golfi Regatta, was also moored in Marina di Equa. Giovanni Soldini recounted the race together with the crew of the other trimaran taking part, Riccardo Pavoncelli’s Mana, who after having led for the entire race was overtaken in the last few miles by his direct rival.

Interesting fact: the Maserati trimaran uses a desalinator by Schenker, technical partner of the Tre Golfi Sailing Week.

Watch the interview on the terrace of the Axidie here.

Foto: © ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi