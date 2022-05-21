Il Wally 77 Lyra regina del primo Maxi European Championship

La settimana dei Tre Golfi si è conclusa per i Maxi “lì dove il mare luccica e spira forte il vento”, per dirla alla Lucio Dalla. La “vecchia terrazza davanti al golfo di Surriento” è quella dell’ex sede estiva del Circolo Remo e Vela Italia, oggi grazioso B&B Marina Piccola 73, che la proprietaria Roberta Fiorentino ha messo a disposizione dell’Organizzazione.

L’ultima giornata di una settimana di regate difficili, tra venti ballerini e scenari da favola, si è svolta sul classico percorso giro di Capri lungo circa 15 miglia. Vento leggero da sud in partenza, bolina nelle bocche di Capri (tra isola e terraferma) e poi via via Faraglioni, il faro rosso/bianco di punta Carena, la Grotta Azzurra… insomma tutte le icone dell’isola più famosa del mondo da lasciare a dritta.

CAMPIONATO MEDITERRANEO ORC e NAZIONALE DEL TIRRENO

Ancora una giornata con vento debole e ballerino, sul campo di regata delle Classi ORC.

Nonostante tutto si sono disputate oggi due regate che cominciano a definire le classifiche. Non sono mancati cambi di percorso e qualche regata annullata poco dopo la partenza per gli importanti salti o cali di vento prontamente decisi dal Comitato di Regata presieduto da Francesco Coraggio.

Il vento debole da Sud è arrivato sul Campo di Regata posto nel canale tra Punta Campanella e Capri, con una intensità di 8 nodi, calato poi al termine della prima prova, aggiudicata da Mela di Andrea Rossi nel raggruppamento dei più grandi e da Lady Day 998, di Corrado Annis in classe Regata 2.

In classe Crociera ottima prova per Ars Una, di Cafaro Anton Giulio ed Escape, di Lucio di Mauro, che si aggiudicano il podio nei rispettivi raggruppamenti.

Le barche hanno dovuto attendere quasi un ora prima di poter proseguire con la seconda prova di giornata. Finalmente stabilizzato a 260° con un intensità di 6 nodi, il CdR è riuscito ad avviare le procedure di partenza della seconda prova odierna ed a portala a termine. Questa volta il podio del gruppo 1 è andato Xio, seguito da Blue e da Morgan V di Nicola de Gemmis.

Per la classe regata dei più piccoli ToBe vince la terza prova del Campionato che ha avuto inizio ieri.

Qui la classifica generale.

EN

Wally 77 Lyra queen of the first Maxi European Championship

The Settimana dei Tre Golfi concluded for the Maxis “where the sea sparkles and the wind rushes” in the words of Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla. The “old terrace overlooking the gulf of Sorrento” in this case belonged to the former summer seat of the Circolo Remo e Vela Italia, now the charming B&B Marina Piccola 73, which owner Roberta Fiorentino kindly made available to the organisers of the regatta.

The final day of a week of challenging racing, with shifty winds and stunning backdrops, took the boats on a classic circumnavigation of the island of Capri, for a total of approximately 15 miles.

Light winds from the south at the start, an upwind leg between Capri and the mainland, then on past the Faraglioni rocks, the red and white lighthouse of Punta Carena, the Blue Grotto – basically all the iconic landmarks of the world’s most famous island were left to starboard.

James Boyd’s report.

ORC MEDITERRANEAN CHAMPIONSHIP and

CAMPIONATO NAZIONALE DEL TIRRENO

Another day of light and shifty breeze on the regatta course for the ORC Class boats taking part in the ORC Mediterranean Championship and National Tyrrhenian Championship. Despite the light airs, two races were held today and the rankings have begun to take shape.

The day brought plenty of changes to the course and some races had to be cancelled shortly after the start due to significant shifts or the breeze dropping out completely, with decisions promptly taken by the Race Committee headed by Francesco Coraggio.

From early morning the AP flag was hoisted ashore, postponing the start by an hour. A light wind from the south moved into the race course located in the channel between Punta Campanella and Capri, blowing at around 8 knots and dropping towards the end of the first race, won by Andrea Rossi’s Mela among the larger boats, and by Lady Day 998, owned by Corrado Annis, in the Racing 2 Class. In the Cruising Class Ars Una, owned by Antonio Giulio Cafaro, and Escape, owned by Lucio Di Mauro, completed excellent races and took the top spots in their respective groupings.

The fleet had to wait almost an hour before being able to continue with the second race. With the breeze finally settling at 260° and around 6 knots, the Race Committee was able to launch the starting procedures for the second race of the day and complete it.

This time the victors in Group 1 were Xio, followed by Blue and Morgan V, owned by Nicola de Gemmis.

For the smaller boats in the Racing Class, ToBe claimed first place in what was the third race of the Championship that got underway yesterday.

Leading the provisional general classification of the National Tyrrhenian Championship in the Racing Group 1 are Xio, owned Marco Serafini, followed by Andrea Rossi’s Mela, and Roberto Monti’s Blue.

Here the results.

Foto: © ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi