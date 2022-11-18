Da Rio de Janeiro a Dubrovnik, in una nuova clip ecco i primi Acquari sostenibili certificati Friend of the Sea

È possibile capire se un acquario si preoccupa realmente del benessere dei pesci e delle specie acquatiche che ospita? Grazie al logo Friend of the Sea® la risposta è sì.

Fondato nel 2008 da Paolo Bray, Friend of the Sea® è diventato lo standard globale di riferimento per prodotti (alimentari e non) e servizi che rispettano e tutelano l’oceano. Visitare uno spazio e notare tra le vasche il logo di Friend of the Sea® significa essere sicuri che l’acquario ha dimostrato di avere i requisiti per ottenere la certificazione di sostenibilità di Friend of the Sea®.

Un assaggio di quali sono gli acquari nel mondo che già vantano questa certificazione è possibile averlo guardando la nuova clip pubblicata sul canale YouTube di Friend of the Sea®. Un viaggio virtuale dal Brasile al Regno Unito, dall’Italia alla Croazia alla scoperta dei migliori esempi in termini di rispetto degli animali marini, raccolta e coltura sostenibile di specie ornamentali, responsabilità sociale e programmi educativi. Il tutto per offrire la più corretta ed interessante esperienza al visitatore.

La clip è anche uno spunto per tutti gli altri acquari che ritengono di avere le carte in regola per ottenere la certificazione di sostenibilità Friend of the Sea® e una fonte di informazione per i turisti, famiglie e appassionati del mondo marino che possono scegliere di visitare gli spazi impegnati a proteggere l’ecosistema e a supportare la conservazione delle specie.

AquaRio, a Rio de Janeiro, il più grande acquario del Sud America, Aquarium Rubrum e Acquario di Cala Gonone in Sardegna, The Lake District Coast Aquarium a Maryport, in Gran Gretagna, Acquario di Pola e Acquario di Dubrovnik, in Croazia, sono solo i primi ad essere entrati nel progetto di Friend of the Sea®.

Dal 1990 il numero di nuovi acquari è in crescita ogni anno. Se da un lato questo dato riflette un aumento dell’entusiasmo del pubblico, dall’altro va confrontato con il fatto che sempre più acquari tengono i mammiferi marini in stato di cattività, ad esempio, con un impatto sulle popolazioni locali e provocando sofferenze a questi animali confinati in spazi troppo limitati. Secondo i dati della organizzazione non-profit Ceta-Base, ogni anno oltre 500 delfini vengono uccisi per la caccia in Giappone e quelli che non sono uccisi, vengono venduti e trasportati nei parchi acquatici di tutto il mondo.

La certificazione di sostenibilità di Friend of the Sea® garantisce che gli acquari rispettino i più alti standard di benessere degli animali e impedisce la cattività dei mammiferi. Inoltre, per ottenere la certificazione, gli acquari devono garantire la sostenibilità delle fonti degli animali ospitati in vasca.

Friend of the Sea® ha sviluppato anche un programma specifico di certificazione per la raccolta e l’allevamento sostenibile delle specie ornamentali. Oltre 2 miliardi di pesci ornamentali vivi vengono spostati ogni anno in tutto il mondo, compresi coralli, crostacei, molluschi, piante acquatiche e rocce vive. Il commercio delle specie ornamentali per gli acquari può esercitare un forte impatto negativo su questi ecosistemi, sovra sfruttando alcune specie e danneggiando la barriera corallina.

Lo standard per pesci ornamentali Friend of the Sea® mira proprio a proteggere e a salvaguardare questo ambiente naturale.

Per maggiori informazioni visita: https://friendofthesea.org/it/standard-certificazioni-azienda-prodotti/acquari-sostenibili-pesci-ornamentali/

EN

From Rio de Janeiro to Dubrovnik, in a new clip, here are the first Friend of the Sea-certified sustainable aquariums

Can you tell if an aquarium cares about the welfare of the fish and aquatic species? Thanks to the Friend of the Sea® logo, the answer is yes.

Founded in 2008 by Paolo Bray, Friend of the Sea® has become the leading global standard for products (food and non-food) and services that respect and protect the marine environment. Visiting an aquarium and noticing the Friend of the Sea® logo among the tanks means you can be sure that the aquarium has demonstrated that it qualifies for Friend of the Sea® sustainability certification.

You can taste which aquariums worldwide already boast this certification by watching the new clip posted on the Friend of the Sea® YouTube channel. It is a virtual journey from Brazil to the United Kingdom, Italy to Croatia, to discover the best examples regarding respect for marine animals, sustainable collection and culture of ornamental species, social responsibility, and educational programs. All to provide the fairest and most exciting visitor experience.

The clip is also a cue for all other aquariums that think they can achieve Friend of the Sea® sustainability certification. And a source of information for tourists, families, and marine enthusiasts who may choose to visit spaces committed to protecting the ecosystem and supporting species conservation.

AquaRio, in Rio de Janeiro, the largest aquarium in South America, Aquarium Rubrum and Cala Gonone Aquarium in Sardinia, The Lake District Coast Aquarium in Maryport, Great Britain, Pula Aquarium and Dubrovnik Aquarium in Croatia are just the first to join the Friend of the Sea® project.

The number of new aquariums has been growing every year since 1990. While this reflects an increase in public enthusiasm, one must compare it with the fact that more and more aquariums are keeping marine mammals in a captive state, for example, impacting local populations and causing suffering to these animals confined in too limited a space. In addition, according to data from the nonprofit organization Ceta-Base, more than 500 dolphins are killed each year for hunting in Japan, and those not killed are sold and transported to water parks worldwide.

Friend of the Sea® sustainability certification ensures that aquariums meet the highest animal welfare standards and prevent the captivity of mammals. In addition, aquariums must ensure the sustainability of the sources of the animals housed in the tank to achieve certification.

Friend of the Sea® has also developed a specific certification program for sustainable harvesting and farming of ornamental species. More than 2 billion live ornamental fish are moved worldwide yearly, including corals, crustaceans, mollusks, aquatic plants, and live rocks. Trade in ornamental species for aquariums can significantly impact these ecosystems, over-exploiting some species and damaging coral reefs.

The Friend of the Sea® ornamental fish standard aims to protect and safeguard this natural environment.

For more info visit: https://friendofthesea.org/it/standard-certificazioni-azienda-prodotti/acquari-sostenibili-pesci-ornamentali/