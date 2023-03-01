May the Caribbean winds be with you during the Heineken Regatta

ICARUS Sports is flying to the Caribbean to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the Heineken Regatta – a very well-renowned sailing event which offers four days of World Class Racing and Adrenaline.

In 1983, only twelve boats stood on the starting line for the first ever edition of the annual event – some years later the fleet counted 284 boats participating. The event organizers aim to promote sailing to its members and the local community while assisting in providing accommodations, equipment and training.

Today the 4-day event attracts more than 20,000 visitors annually from 37 countries around the world. It is the largest regatta in the Caribbean and probably the largest warm water regatta in the world.

ICARUS Sports’ team of experienced seafarers committed once more, and will bring you all the action, by carrying out the production and distribution throughout the event, providing material for TV usage and short features for digital usage. Highlights from the event will also be included in the monthly TV Show, Inside Sailing, providing guaranteed exposure in more than 160 countries.

Manos Kampas, Sales Director at ICARUS Sports stated: ”We are very excited to be part of this regatta once again. After our first collaboration back in 2019, our team will be back in St. Maarten aiming to deliver top level coverage and share the experience with a worldwide audience.”

Photo Credits: Heineken Regatta – Laurens Morel