54th World Military Sailing Championship -Day 3

The 3rd day of the 54th CISM World Military Sailing Championship continued with twelve sailing races.

Team Brazil, keeping the lead on the leaderboard, won the sixteenth (R16-1), the eighteenth (R18-1), the twenty-second (R22-1) and twenty-fourth (R24-1) race.

The Greek crew started sluggishly on the day, but continuing with good performances, won the nineteenth (R19-1), the twenty-first (R21-1), the twenty-sixth (R26-1) and the twenty-seventh (R27-1) race.

The Italian team, remained in the hunt of the Greek team, winning the twentieth (R20-1) race.

The French and the Ukrainian teams, won one race respectively, (R23-1) and (R25-1), and they are both fighting for fourth place.

After the end of the races of the third day, Acting Sab-Lieutenant Fraser Smith, a crew member of the Canadian team declared his satisfaction with the event and expressed the difficulties that their crew faced because of the weather conditions.

Finally, the crew member of the Danish team, OR-1 Mette Wass, stated that all members of her team have excellent impressions of the event. Also, they are all very happy to compete with high level athletes and hopes in gaining a lot of game experience.

The teams’ ranking of the third day of the Championship is as the table below:

Text Credits: CISM – World Military Sailing Championship

Photo Credits: CISM – World Military Sailing Championship

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports