CORDOGLIO DEL CLUSTER MARITTIMO PER LA SCOMPARSA DI SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Di
Redazione
-
Silvio Berlusconi

Tutto il cluster marittimo raccolto nella Federazione del Mare esprime il commosso cordoglio per la scomparsa del Presidente Silvio Berlusconi.

In più di un’occasione il Presidente Berlusconi ha manifestato la sua vicinanza al settore dell’economia del Mare, riconoscendo le doti e la capacità innovativa dei suoi operatori.
Con Silvio Berlusconi se ne va un uomo che per quasi 30 anni è stato protagonista della storia politica ed imprenditoriale del nostro Paese.

