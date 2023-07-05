AEGEAN 600: Record-sized fleet poised to start 2023

Lavrion, GRE – Under the gaze of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, a record-sized fleet of 45 entries from 15 nations are poised and ready in one week to start in the third annual edition of the AEGEAN 600, organized by the Hellenic Offshore Racing Club (HORC) and co-organized by the Region of Attica and Olympic Marine. This turnout is the largest yet in the short history of this new classic offshore race – called the “perfect 600-miler” by Seahorse Magazine – with 40% more entries than the fleet in 2022.

In addition to the 41 monohull entries competing under IRC and/or ORC handicaps, there are also 4 multihulls entered that will be scored with the MOCRA system, with 3 monohull teams planning to race the 605-mile course Double-Handed.

Also notable among the fleet are several teams who are returning from past editions of this race.

Yet, it is the participation of some notable newcomers that indicates the event is truly growing in international stature and prestige with the inclusion of four prominent entries in the Maxi division. All are experienced teams that have competed in races of this type in Europe and the Caribbean, bringing a high level of competitive gravitas to the event.

One of the largest monohulls in this year’s fleet will be the Farr 100 LEOPARD 3, coming fresh off a major refit done at its base in Palma de Mallorca. Program manager Chris Sherlock says that with help in the renovation with Farr Yacht Design the boat has shed over 5 tons in weight, with new electrical systems, renovated hydraulics to control the canting keel and line handling systems and new winches that will make the boat faster and more efficient to sail.

“We also plan to sail with 20 rather than 26 crew,” said Sherlock. “We have new sails, a new 3-spreader spar with a taller IG dimension for larger headsails and the ability to set a three-headsail reaching rig. The rudders, keel and bulb are the same, but we expect improved sail handling and faster outright speed.”

The team is also preparing for strong Meltemi conditions. “With this race course we need to be able to shift gears,” he said, “especially on the east side of the course to cope with the breezy conditions and the short legs to get around the smaller islands. We excel upwind and close reaching, so we feel this race course is perfect for us.”

Another Maxi entered in the race is George Sakellaris’ Maxi 72 PROTEUS from the USA. A regular competitor in one of the most competitive classes in the sport, PROTEUS is typically engaged in regattas where there are intense inshore course battles with her similar-sized rivals, with the occasional offshore race as part of her schedule. She has proven prowess in the latter, having won the Caribbean 600 in 2016, but is nonetheless getting prepared for a hard fight against the elements in the Aegean.

“We have spent a lot of effort to improve the watertight integrity of the boat,” said PROTEUS manager Reggie Cole, “by having a sea hood fitted over the companionway and making other changes in control line routing to keep the water out.”

A feature in the sail plan on both PROTEUS and LEOPARD 3 are their structured luff headsails where the halyard loads are fixed and the tack loads are hydraulically adjustable under tons of pressure to optimize sail shape. This simplifies the sail inventory options and having to do multiple sail changes as wind conditions change

Another Maxi entry with proven offshore experience is from Poland. I LOVE POLAND, Konrad Lipski’s Volvo 70 that has been a regular competitor in transatlantic and Caribbean racing over the past few seasons.

With the right conditions, every one of these large fast entries stands a good chance of threatening the monohull course record of 63H 02M 20S set last year by Phillipp Kadelbach’s Elliot 52 RAFALE. Wind conditions and seamanship skills will determine this outcome.

For all entries the schedule this week in the AEGEAN 600 will be busy. Free berthing starts today at the host venue, Olympic Marine, with the Race Village opening on Tuesday 4 July. Wednesday through Friday, 5-7 July will be spent on Registration and inspections, while on Thursday 6 July from 18:00 – 21:00 there is a Safety Training seminar.

A new feature this year is a Warm-up Race to be held at 12:00 on Friday, with a Skippers Briefing at 19:00, followed by a Welcome Ceremony and Reception Dinner for all participants. On Saturday 8 July there is an organized tour visit to the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, which on the water will be the site of the start of the 2023 edition of the AEGEAN 600 on Sunday 9 July at 14:00.

The event closes with a Prize Giving Ceremony at 21:00 at the Lavrion Technological and Cultural Park.

For those unable to participate themselves but interested in sailing the race digitally, there is a Virtual Regatta ready for them… more information at https://aegean600.com/vr.

Images from previous editions of the AEGEAN 600 are available on Flickr.

“We listened to our entries from the two previous editions of the AEGEAN 600 and have improved the features of this year’s race,” said HORC Commodore Mr. Ioannis Maragkoudakis. “We are pleased to have such a large and diverse fleet of all types of boats, all levels of racing talent and to extend to their families and friends the generous hospitality we offer here at Olympic Marine.”

Text Credits: & Photo Credits: AEGEAN 600