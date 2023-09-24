Taylor Canfield subs in as U.S. flight controller after Henken injury

Former U.S. SailGP Team athlete Taylor Canfield will sub into the flight controller role today after Hans Henken was injured on the opening day of Taranto.

Henken was injured as the U.S. F50 crashed down into the water. He was taken to hospital, spent the night under observation and is expected to make a good recovery.

Canfield is no stranger to SailGP. He previously raced as flight controller with the United States in the team’s inaugural season, before stepping in to race with the Spanish team at an event in Season 2.

The ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix continues today, with a further two fleet races scheduled before the all-important, three-boat Final.

Emirates GBR and Australia sit at the top of the leaderboard heading into day two, with 26 points apiece, while France sits in second with 24.

The United States meanwhile currently sits in 6th with 15 points after picking up a 4-6-8 fleet race record on day 1.

Racing continues at 13:30 CEST.