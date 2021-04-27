Home » Cultura, Eventi, Infrastrutture, Internazionale, Logistica, Nautica, News, Porti, Trasporti » Suez Canal: What else for global shippers?

Suez Canal: What else for global shippers?

“Suez Canal: What else for global shippers?” webinar, 30 April 2021, 10.00-11.30

The scope of this webinar covers the recent events triggered from the Suez Canal blockage and observations on how the level playing field between maritime stakeholders is (re)acting to the situation.

DRAFT PROGRAMME

WELCOME

Jordi Espín, Strategic Relations Manager, European Shippers’ Council

OPENING

Denis Choumert, Chairman Global Shippers’ Alliance

KEYNOTE

Suez impact: current situation in the maritime supply chain, Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch DTL at UNCTAD

KEYNOTE

Is the Suez situation over? And what does “over” actually mean? Lars Jensen, CEO & Partner at Sea Intelligence Consulting

REGULATION & LEGAL FRAMEWORK

Suez consequences: the unbalanced framework for shippers, Rosa Romero, Partner, Attorney at Law the Lawyer’s House
The Suez situation & competition issues, Konstantinos Amantopoulos, Partner, Attorney at Law KA Legal
Collective Claim, Competition; options, Dr. Till Schreiber, Managing Director, Partner CDC Cartel Damage Claims

Q & A

Jordi Espín, Strategic Relations Manager, European Shippers’ Council

