Adriatic Sea Forum – Cruise, Ferry, Sail& Yacht: la sesta edizione si terrà a Dubrovnik nella primavera 2023

Nel corso della giornata conclusiva di Adriatic Sea Forum – Cruise, Ferry, Sail& Yacht, l’appuntamento internazionale itinerante dedicato al turismo via mare in Adriatico, Risposte Turismo ha annunciato la prossima edizione dell’evento: sarà Dubrovnik a ospitare il forum nella primavera 2023.

La sesta edizione del forum sarà organizzata in partnership con Dubrovnik Port Authority.