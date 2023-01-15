Dichiarazione Pasqualino Monti, presidente AdSP MSO, sull’incendio scoppiato a bordo della nave GNV nel porto di Palermo

“Per fortuna non ci sono state vittime, grazie al pronto intervento e all’opera dei vigili del fuoco e della Capitaneria di porto ai quali va il mio personale ringraziamento. È rientrato anche l’allarme di stamattina ma perché l’emergenza si possa dichiarare conclusa, bisognerà attendere il raffreddamento della nave che ha raggiunto temperature molto elevate. Aspettiamo, dunque, che i vigili del fuoco completino le loro operazioni per dichiarare, con certezza, il ritorno alla normalità”.

