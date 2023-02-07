Gothenburg Port Authority CEO Elvir Dzanic resigns – leaves his post in August

On Tuesday, Gothenburg Port Authority CEO Elvir Dzanic formally submitted his letter of resignation. Dzanic intends to continue leading the company together with Vice President Malin Collin until August 7.

“I have had exceptionally good years at the Gothenburg Port Authority. We have fine-tuned our direction, positioned ourselves in the European market, established a green and digitized business model that creates value for our customers, succeeded in generating growth throughout and expanded the port through land acquisition. We have also succeeded in establishing unique collaborations that have led to new company formations and new logistics business areas that have strengthened the port’s competitiveness,” says Elvir Dzanic and continues:

“It is always sad to leave something you enjoy, but I feel very confident in the company’s direction and the position of strength we are starting from, not least given the competence that exists in the company and in the very sharp management. But it is time to move on to new challenges, in which I look forward to continuing to work to strengthen Swedish competitiveness.

Elvir Dzanic took over as CEO of the Gothenburg Port Authority in June 2019. Next, he will take on the role of CEO of shipping company Wallenius Sol.

“Invaluable skills”

Gothenburg Port Authority chairwoman of the board Cecilia Magnusson:

“Elvir’s efforts are decisive for the strong development the Gothenburg Port Authority is undergoing. We have changed our role as landlord to become the hub that connects partners with our current and new customers. The skills he brought with him from the logistics industry and the private sector have been invaluable to us. Not least, he has contributed to raising awareness of the importance of the Port of Gothenburg for Sweden and he has advanced our international positions,” says Cecilia Magnusson and continues:

“Ever since the recruitment and during the years we worked together, I have been aware that many other companies realized the fantastic potential Elvir has, and I knew that this day would come. I want to congratulate Wallenius Sol on a brilliant recruitment and I wish Elvir every success in developing yet another company in Sweden,” concludes Cecilia Magnusson.

The Gothenburg Port Authority board will start the process of recruiting Elvir Dzanic’s replacement as soon as possible.