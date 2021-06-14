THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: INIZIATA LA FASE DI PROGETTAZIONE ESECUTIVA DEL CATAMARANO A VELA TRA I PIÙ GRANDI AL MONDO

Il catamarano, il cui ordine è stato acquisito nel corso del primo trimestre 2021, avrà caratteristiche uniche e sarà costruito nel cantiere di Marina di Carrara

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group, (“TISG” o la “Società”), operatore globale della nautica di lusso, è orgogliosa di annunciare l’avvio della fase di progettazione esecutiva del catamarano a vela tra i più grandi al mondo.

Il nuovo yacht Admiral dalle caratteristiche uniche avrà una lunghezza di 46,5 mt, l’eccezionale larghezza di 17,30 mt e un imponente albero di 50 mt, questo progetto all’avanguardia raggiungerà altissimi standard innovativi confermando la sua unicità.

Un ampio team di professionisti internazionali svilupperà questo entusiasmante progetto: Fraser Yacht si occuperà del Project Management mentre il design degli interni e degli esterni vedrà la firma di un importante studio internazionale rappresentato dagli Architetti e Designer navali Axel de Beaufort e Guillaume Verdier.

La vendita di questo “Gioiello del mare” rappresenta per The Italian Sea Group un ulteriore traguardo reso possibile dalla continua ricerca stilistica e tecnologica oltre che dalla professionalità dell’intero team.

“Questo progetto conferma la nostra attitudine a superare qualsiasi limite – commenta Giovanni Costantino, Founder e CEO di The Italian Sea Group – approcciando in tal modo anche al mondo della vela e aprendo a The Italian Sea Group ulteriori ed interessanti possibilità di crescita”.

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: BEGINNING OF THE EXECUTIVE DESIGN PHASE OF THE SAILING CATAMARAN AMONG THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD

The catamaran, whose order was finalized in the course of the first quarter of 2021, will have unique characteristics and will be constructed in the shipyard of Marina di Carrara.

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group, (“TISG” or the “Company”), a global operator in the luxury yachting sector, is proud to announce the beginning of the executive design phase of the sailing catamaran among the largest in the world.

The new Admiral yacht will have a length of 46.5 meters, the exceptional width of 17.30 meters and an imposing master of 50 meters, a cutting-edge project that will reach very high innovative standards confirming its uniqueness.

A large team of international professionals will develop this exciting project: Fraser Yacht will take care of the Project Management while the interior and exterior design will see the signature of an important international studio by naval Architects and Designers Axel de Beaufort and Guillaume Verdier.

The sale of this “Jewel of the Sea” represents for The Italian Sea Group another milestone made possible by the continuous stylistic and technological research as well as the whole team’s professionalism.

“This project confirms our ability to overcome every limit – commented Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group Founder & CEO – in a way that allows us to approach the sailing world as well, opening more interesting growth possibilities to The Italian Sea Group”.