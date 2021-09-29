Volvo Penta’s Assisted Docking receives the IBEX Innovation Award

Volvo Penta’s commitment to easy boating innovation was on full display at the 2021 International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), where the company’s revolutionary Assisted Docking system was acknowledged with an Innovation Award.

Volvo Penta has been presented with an Innovation Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International (BWI) for the company’s breakthrough Assisted Docking system.

Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, the next generation of marine automation, allows the captain to defy the elements by removing the dynamics of wind and current while maneuvering in tight spaces, enabling safe and easy boat docking, even in challenging conditions. The Innovation Award is one of the industry’s most prestigious honors and winners are competitively selected by a panel of experienced boating journalists.

BWI judge Zuzana Prochaska, said, “The IBEX Innovation Awards’ judges found that Volvo Penta’s much-awaited Assisted Docking addresses the highest hurdle in boating and that’s being able to dock safely. It takes the anxiety out of the process and is so easy, you may find yourself docking just for fun. Combining high-precision GPS with DPS slows the decision-making process and lets drivers evaluate their choices at critical moments.”

“Being recognized as one of the most innovative companies again this year and adding another Innovation Award to our long list of industry firsts is a true honor and testament to our company’s dedication to pushing the industry forward in pursuit of a better boating experience,” said Martin Bjuve, president of Volvo Penta Americas.