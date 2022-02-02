17th of February 2022 at 3:00 pm in Milan, CET

Friend of the Sea would like to invite you to the upcoming free of charge webinar on “Whale Ship Strikes: conservation initiatives and the Whale Safe project”.

This webinar can be of interest to:

-Fishing companies

-Shipping operators and cruise lines

-Dolphin and whale watching operators

-Government officials

-Companies’ sustainability and environmental managers

-Media professionals, journalists

-Environmental conservation groups, NGOs

-Bloggers, influencers and many more

During this half an hour session, Simone Panigada (President at Tethys Research Institute), Roberto Lombardi (Conservation Campaigns Department at Friend of the Sea), and Wolfram Guntermann (Director Regulatory Affairs at Hapag-Lloyd AG) will cover the following subjects:

-Whales’ Biology and Species

-Status and threats

-The Problem with Whale Ship Strikes

-Conservation Initiatives: Whale Safe Campaign

-Possible Solutions, Ranking Shipping and Cruise Line operators

-Whale-Safe Award – Shipping and Cruise Line companies, Initiatives to reduce Whale Ship Strikes

Sign up to the webinar here

https://friendofthesea.zohoshowtime.com/sessions/whale-ship-strikes-conservation-initiatives-and-the-whale-safe-project–7782128388#/home/register?talkId=3248977000000951006

if this link doesn’t work try attend.zoho.com/i7qm



Maximum 200 participants

This webinar will take place on 17th of February 2022 at 3:00 pm in Milan, CET

Participation is free of charge.

Friend of the Sea certificate of attendance will be issued to all participants.

You will also have the opportunity to pose questions to the speakers during the webinar.

Please, feel free to share this email with any interested colleagues.