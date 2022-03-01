Il cantiere di Monfalcone si evolve e diventa GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA

Saint Gilles Croix de Vie (Francia)-A partire dal 1° marzo 2022, le attività del Gruppo Beneteau presso il cantiere di Monfalcone saranno svolte sotto la nuova denominazione GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA.

Questo cambiamento di nome riflette l’evoluzione dello stabilimento e la sua ulteriore integrazione nella strategia industriale globale del Gruppo Beneteau. Dopo oltre un decennio di crescita e sviluppo del know-how nella produzione di grandi yacht di lusso per il marchio Monte Carlo Yachts, il sito produttivo ha recentemente attraversato una serie di trasformazioni. Diventando un sito multibrand, il cantiere ha ampliato le proprie attività nello sviluppo e nella costruzione di imbarcazioni sia a vela che a motore, includendo, oltre a MONTE CARLO YACHTS, diversi modelli per i marchi BENETEAU, JEANNEAU e PRESTIGE.

Data la decisione del Gruppo Beneteau di specializzare i propri siti produttivi per tipologia e dimensione d’imbarcazione, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA diventa uno dei centri di eccellenza del Gruppo e dei cantieri dedicati alla costruzione di unità superiori a 60 piedi. Il suo stabilimento all’avanguardia unito ai suoi lavoratori esperti ne fanno il luogo perfetto per sviluppare e costruire imbarcazioni a motore e a vela di alta qualità e performance, dallo sviluppo di prototipi e test di soluzioni innovative fino alla produzione in piccola serie di unità semi-custom. Considerando il comfort, la sicurezza e il benessere come componenti essenziali da offrire ai clienti finali, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA ha come obiettivo di rispettare i più alti standard di qualità garantendo un’esperienza unica al cliente.

Con un’area di oltre 45.000 mq affacciata sul Mar Adriatico, una cabina di verniciatura all’avanguardia e una propria marina, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA impiega attualmente a Monfalcone oltre 200 persone. L’azienda continuerà ad assumere e formare talenti per sostenere la sua crescita. Nel 2021 è stata creata all’interno del sito una nuova linea per la produzione dei manufatti in vetroresina e nuovo personale è stato assunto e formato in Francia sulla base delle ultime tecnologie sui materiali compositi del Gruppo Beneteau. Nell’ultimo anno, il cantiere di Monfalcone ha costruito e lanciato con successo diversi nuovi modelli come il Grand Trawler 62 del brand BENETEAU e lo JEANNEAU Yacht 65.

Posizionato sulla costruzione delle imbarcazioni superiori a 60 piedi, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA proseguirà la sua crescita sviluppando le unità di maggiore dimensione della House of Brands del Gruppo Beneteau.

EN

Monfalcone shipyard evolves and becomes GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA

Saint Gilles Croix de Vie (France)-As of March 1st 2022, the Groupe Beneteau’s boatbuilding activities at the Monfalcone shipyard will be performed under the new company’s name GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA.

This change of name reflects the evolution of the shipyard and its further integration in the Groupe Beneteau’s global industrial strategy. After more than a decade of growth and knowhow development building large luxury yachts for Monte Carlo Yachts brand, the production site recently went through a series of transformation. Becoming a multi-brand site, the yard expanded its activity in the development and construction of both sailing and motor yachts, including, besides MONTE CARLO YACHTS, several models for the brands BENETEAU, JEANNEAU and PRESTIGE.

As Groupe Beneteau is specializing its production sites per type and length of boats, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA becomes one of the Group’s dedicated shipyard and pole of excellence for the construction of units from 60ft and above. Its state-of-the-art facility combined with its experienced workers make it the perfect place to develop and build high quality and performing motor and sailing yachts, from prototype development and testing of innovative solutions through to small series production of semi-customized units. Bringing in comfort, safety and wellbeing as essential components to deliver to the final customers, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA commits to the highest quality standards and guarantees a unique customer experience.

Comprising an area over 45,000 sq.m facing the Adriatic Sea, a state-of-the-art painting booth and its own marina, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA currently employs over 200 people in Monfalcone. The company will continue to hire and train talents to support its growth. In 2021, a new GRP molding workshop was created on the site and new staff members were hired and trained in France to the Groupe Beneteau’s latest composite technologies. Over the last year, the Monfalcone shipyard successfully built and launched several new models such as BENETEAU Grand Trawler 62 and JEANNEAU Yacht 65.

Positioned on the construction of yachts over 60ft, GROUPE BENETEAU ITALIA will pursue its growth developing the largest units of Groupe Beneteau’s House of Brands.