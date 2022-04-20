THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: SIGLATA UNA PARTNERSHIP CON TWW YACHTS PER IL CONSOLIDAMENTO DEI MARCHI ADMIRAL E TECNOMAR IN MEDIO ORIENTE

Marina di Carrara–The Italian Sea Group S.p.A., operatore globale della nautica di lusso, annuncia di aver siglato una partnership con TWW Yachts, società full-service di yacht brokerage con sedi a Monaco, Londra e Istanbul.

La collaborazione prevede che TWW Yachts rappresenti in esclusiva i marchi Admiral e Tecnomar in Egitto, Turchia e Azerbaijan, mercati nei quali The Italian Sea Group andrà così a consolidare il proprio posizionamento avvalendosi della comprovata esperienza a 360 gradi di TWW Yachts.

“Sono molto felice di questa partnership, che ha un importante valore strategico per il nostro Gruppo – ha commentato Giuseppe Taranto, Vice Chairman e Chief Commercial Officer di The Italian Sea Group. “Egitto, Turchia e Azerbaijan sono mercati con un grande potenziale nello yachting di lusso e sono certo che la competenza del team di TWW Yachts, soprattutto in ambito “New-Build Sales”, insieme alla nostra consolidata reputazione in termini di design, qualità e innovazione, ci permetterà di ottenere una significativa penetrazione in questi mercati.”

“Quello che The Italian Sea Group ha ottenuto in questi anni – ha detto David Westwood, co-Managing Partner di TWW Yachts – è davvero notevole, sia per quanto riguarda le meravigliose strutture produttive create, sia per quanto riguarda lo sviluppo dei diversi marchi e il conseguente successo di vendita conseguito. The Italian Sea Group è attualmente uno dei leader mondiali nella costruzione di superyacht full-custom. Siamo impazienti di contribuire, con la nostra esperienza nella vendita, costruzione e gestione di superyacht, ad aumentare la penetrazione di The Italian Sea Group nei Paesi dove abbiamo una forte presenza e un network solido.”

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP WITH TWW YACHTS TO CONSOLIDATE THE ADMIRAL AND TECNOMAR BRANDS’ POSITIONING IN MIDDLE-EAST COUNTRIES

Marina di Carrara– The Italian Sea Group S.p.A., global operator in the luxury yachting industry, announces the signing of a partnership with TWW Yachts, the full-service yacht brokerage company based in Monaco, London and Istanbul.

Under this exclusive agreement, TWW Yachts will represent the Admiral and Tecnomar brands in Turkey, Egypt and Azerbaijan, where The Italian Sea Group will increase its penetration by leveraging TWW Yachts’ 360-degree proven experience.

“I am very pleased about this partnership, which has a strategic importance for our Group – Giuseppe Taranto, Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer of The Italian Sea Group commented. “Egypt, Turkey and Azerbaijan have untapped potential in luxury yachting and I am sure that TWW Yachts’ competence, especially in New-Build Sales, along with our consolidated reputation in design, quality and innovation will allow us to penetrate these markets in a widespread manner.”

“What The Italian Sea Group has accomplished in the last few years is truly remarkable – says David Westwood, co-Managing Partner of TWW Yachts – in terms of the amazing facilities they have created, the industrial process and quality standards they have established, the multiple brand development and the resulting sales success they have encountered. TISG is now one of the global leaders in full-custom superyacht projects. We look forward to contributing our own expertise in superyacht sales, construction and project management to expand TISG’s brands’ penetration in countries where we have a strong presence and extensive network.”