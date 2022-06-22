ECSA accoglie il parere dal Parlamento europeo sul sistema ETS dell’UE (439 favorevoli, 157 contrari e 32 astensioni)

Gli armatori europei accolgono con favore il sostegno incrociato dei gruppi politici del Parlamento europeo, che riunito oggi in seduta plenaria, ha adottato la sua posizione sulla revisione dell’ETS dell’UE in vista dell’avvio dei negoziati di trilogo (Commissione- PE -Consiglio).

Un elemento chiave della posizione del Parlamento è l’applicazione del principio “chi inquina paga”, garantendo il trasferimento obbligatorio dei costi ETS agli operatori commerciali delle navi attraverso clausole contrattuali. L’ECSA accoglie inoltre con favore la proposta del PE di creare un fondo settoriale e di destinare il 75% delle entrate generate dalle quote di trasporto marittimo alla transizione energetica del settore.

“Gli armatori europei accolgono con favore la maggiore ambizione climatica del pacchetto ‘Fit for 55’. Abbiamo criticato la mancanza di coerenza e abbiamo proposto soluzioni praticabili. Il voto del PE è un segnale forte che i decisori politici europei ci ascoltano e tengono conto delle proposte del nostro settore. Abbiamo bisogno di tutte le mani sul ponte e il ruolo degli operatori commerciali è fondamentale per ridurre le emissioni. La destinazione degli introiti al trasporto marittimo è un prerequisito per finanziare l’adozione di combustibili più puliti. È un momento decisivo per la decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo e la competitività del settore”, ha affermato Sotiris Raptis, Segretario generale dell’ECSA .

Votazione

Il PE ha anche appoggiato una proposta per affrontare la questione delle navi Ice Class nonché disposizioni speciali per la navigazione nelle regioni ultraperiferiche .

A questo proposito, gli armatori europei continueranno nella loro azione nei confronti di PE e Consiglio per trovare una soluzione adeguata.

Ulteriori informazioni sul position paper dell’Ecsa disponibili cliccando qui.



Le nostre condizioni quadro per un MBM per la spedizione sono disponibili qui .



EN

ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to ETS costs’ pass-through to operators

European shipowners welcome the strong cross-party support by the plenary of the European Parliament for key provisions under the revised Emission Trading System for shipping.

The European Parliament decided today its position on the revision of the EU ETS in the run-up to the negotiations with the Council (trilogues). A key element of the Parliament’s position is the enforcement of the ‘polluter-pays’ principle, by ensuring the mandatory pass-through of the ETS costs to the commercial operators of the vessels through contractual clauses. ECSA also welcomes the proposal of the Parliament to create a sector-dedicated fund and to earmark 75% of the revenues generated by the shipping allowances to the energy transition of the sector.

“European shipowners welcome the increased climate ambition of the ‘Fit for 55’ package. We have criticised the lack of consistency and have put forward workable solutions. The Parliament’s vote is a strong signal that the European policy-makers listen to us and take into account the proposals of our sector. We need all hands on deck and the role of the commercial operators is key for reducing emissions. The earmarking of the revenues to shipping is a prerequisite for financing the uptake of cleaner fuels. It’s a make-or-break moment for the decarbonisation of shipping and the competitiveness of the sector” said Sotiris Raptis, ECSA’s Secretary General.

The Parliament has also supported a proposal to address the issue of the ice-class vessels as well as special provisions for shipping in the outermost regions. In this regard, European shipowners look forward to engaging with the Parliament and the Council to reach an adequate solution.

Negotiations between the Parliament and the Council will be launched once the two institutions adopt their positions. ECSA will analyse the position of the Parliament and will reach out to the policy-makers with concrete recommendations.

You can find further information in our policy paper here and in its summary here.

Our Framework conditions for an MBM for shipping can be found here.