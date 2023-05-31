BIMCO’s Q2 2023 Shipping Market Overview & Outlook is out

BIMCO's Q2 2023 Shipping Market Overview & Outlook

The Q2 2023 Shipping Market Overview & Outlook from BIMCO is out. Find the highlights below for each of the tanker, container, and dry bulk markets and read the full reports by Niels Rasmussen, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst, attached.

Bimco.org/analysis.

The headlines:

-Strong tanker markets as oil consumption reaches record high
-Weakened supply/demand balance challenges liner operators
-Stronger dry bulk market outlook but recovery is fragile

The highlights:

