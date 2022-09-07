A deep dive into Nautor Swan news

-Nautor Swan presents itself in a new guise

-Swan 55 worldwide première

-Sustainability commitment throughout the range

-The yacht range grows with the introduction of Swan 48MKII, ClubSwan 41 and a second model for the poweryacht division: Swan OverShadow

THE COMPANY AT A GLANCE

Thanks to the renewal of the range and the launch of new models, Nautor Swan can proudly declare:

–Active order book over 44% vs previous year;

-Stable order intake in the first half of 2022;

-5 new models under construction: Swan 55, at her Worldwide Première in Cannes, Swan 58, Swan 88, Swan 108, Swan Overshadow and 1 MAXI soon to be announced.

-32 yachts delivered before summer 2022;

-2 new models launched: Swan 55 and ClubSwan 80

-Research and development of green solutions and materials throughout the range.

THE REBRANDING

Cannes Yachting Festival is the stage for Nautor Swan to unveil its new brand image.

Nautor’s Swan will become Nautor Swan when the iconic yacht company reveals its new brand identity at Cannes Yachting Festival next month.



Since the brand was born in 1966, it has embodied Performance, Innovation, Quality, Elegance, and Reliability. These values are embedded in the brand’s DNA and are reflected in the logo with its clean and elegant rectangular shape. From 1988 when Leonardo Ferragamo bought the yard, Nautor began its journey to becoming an international 360° brand that accompanies its clients throughout their yachting journey.

With the support of creative agency, M&C Saatchi, the Nautor Swan logo comes of age. The new design follows a natural evolution of the brand, adopting a more contemporary and dynamic font and colour, and featuring a more current typographical approach. While remaining true to the Nautor Swan heritage, the brand identity that will emerge remains consistent and representative of the company’s values.

The iconic swan – the bird – that has featured within the logo since 1966 will become subject to a separate new redesign project led by aspiring young designers from top international universities.

Nautor Swan will take under its wing: the Swan yachts division, the build of the brand’s iconic models, and ClubSwan that provides dedicated services to Swan Owners.

The new Swan logo will encompass its famous Bluewater cruiser – Swan, in addition to the full product range that includes the Swan Maxi, ClubSwan and Swan Shadow.

ClubSwan will comprise ClubSwan Racing, the sports division, and ClubSwan The Club that provides dedicated services to Swan Owners, delivered by a team of skilled professionals.

This evolution paves the way to a wider range of Services that the brand can offer, including to non-Swan owners, such as the Nautor Swan Global Service and Nautor Swan Charter and Brokerage dedicated to all owners worldwide in need of assistance or guidance.

The strategy behind the rebranding is further strengthened by the new visual identity of the Nautor Swan advertising campaign. The new claim which embodies the brand DNA carries the promise to always epitomise the spirit of sailing, and to always strive for improved quality, style and uncompromising reliability. A Swan is A Swan.

SWAN 55 – WORLDWIDE PREMIÈRE

The Swan 55 makes her début at Cannes Yachting Festival, together with her bigger sisters, the Swan 58, which was introduced to the world last year and the Swan 78 with a beautiful grey hull.

Designed by Germàn Frers interior design by Misa Poggi, the new Swan 55 represents a new generation of hull design developed over the past couple of years with the assistance of the latest tools available today to study the behavior of the canoe body in all sailing conditions.

The interior has been designed having in mind maximum comfort for long periods, both under sail and at anchor.

For style and finishing the new Swan 55 features four different moods: Swan Soul which embodies the typical Swan ambiance, Scandi Vision for a more northern atmosphere, Blue Genoa paying homage to the colours of the ocean and more traditional seafaring and Velvet Vibe for a more passionate owner,

The Swan 55 is available, together with Swan 58 and Swan 78, for visits in Port Canto, where guests are welcomed at the Nautor Swan’s stand, located in Sail 183.

The stand, coming from the art direction of the Genovese Architect Misa Poggi, is an interpretation of the values of the brand in line with the new image and the new Nautor Swan blue.



During this edition of Cannes Yachting Festival together with the Architect, Nautor Swan is partnering with very exclusive brands: Ethimo, the Italian Company specialized in high quality outdoor furniture, creates an enjoyable balancing act based on the concepts of beauty, design, functionality, quality and “Made in Italy”, decorating the stand with its iconic collection in natural teak and a selection of innovative fabrics; Heirloom’s Linen to décor the yachts, combining the finest materials and traditional craftsmanship to create luxury linens of exceptional quality and lasting beauty. Bottega Conticelli with its luxury leather accessories, with a unique style and quality, representing the Italian excellence as part of the décor.

To make the experience more enjoyable, the guests can taste a wide selection of Lavazza coffees.

NAUTOR’S SWAN IS GOING GREENER

Over the last two years, Nautor’s Swan has been working to develop a factual and

effective sustainability policy and set of solutions to improve respect for the planet through the whole lifecycle and experience of Swan yachts. The approach is called “Green & Blue”.

The first step of the green approach is sailing itself, by definition one of the most sustainable methods of transportation. With over 2,000 Swans still sailing, their legendary durability is indisputable. From the resilience of the materials used to produce them to their fast and efficient hulls, maximising range over energy consumption, Nautor has been a green champion since the beginning.

The second step of the “Green & Blue” approach is that propulsion is a key part of making a yacht greener, but it’s not the only one: recovering green energy from the environment, using less water, reducing plastic usage and waste impact add to the overall sustainability of life onboard. For this purpose, a wide set of green friendly options have been developed and can be chosen by the owners while configuring a “greener” yacht.



Solar panels, hydrogeneration systems (stand alone, or propulsion integrated with a variable pitch propeller), and wind generators are available tools for CO2 free energy collection, to be stored in state-of-the art Li-ion dedicated battery systems. Efficient water makers and the Quooker water system provide still and sparkling drinkable water, encouraging the elimination of plastic bottles and packaging. Macerators and compactors for waste impact minimisation. Last but not least, cork decks are available to replace teak, upon request.

A great example of the sustainable commitment is the new Swan 88.



The first unit will be equipped with a special co-developed version of the well-proven Torqeedo’s Deep Blue serial hybrid system. Deep Blue includes a whole-yacht power management system with variable pitch propeller which allows you to generate power while sailing. The system automatically optimizes the hydrogeneration performance based on your sailing speed, then stores the generated power in 4×40 kWh Deep Blue batteries. All this will allow the yacht up to 10 hours of silent hotel load usage and up to 7.5 kn of full electric cruising. For backup power and off-shore recharge, 2×50 kW high power density diesel generators are installed.



Nautor specific partnership with Torqeedo will provide two dedicated Deep Blue serial hybrid propulsion platforms: one for large yachts, already available on Swan 88 and now being implemented on Swan 78 and for the smaller yachts, namely Swans 48, 55 and 58, there is a dedicated electric shaft propulsion modular package ranging from 50 to 100 kW. ZF has been jointly involved with Torqeedo for this development.

To complete the range of applications for the upper part of the range that includes maxis larger than 100ft, specific and confidential new developments are ongoing with premium market players, like Siemens and RTN-Auxilia.

SWAN 48 MKII

A Swan model is alive even after years of production. Listening to customers, captains, testing and experiencing Swan’s boats continuously, both cruising and racing, the yard evolves and improves the models constantly.

Stating this, after more than 50 units sold of the iconic Swan 48, the team at Nautor collected a number of improvements to be converted in standard items that led to Swan 48 MKII.



On the deck the innovations include a new bowsprit design, new chainplates position, the coachroof features a new design for windows. The opening transom door is operated with a system of new hydraulic pistons to enhance functionality.

The interiors feature an innovative Corian design with rounded corners, lower galley curved joinery style, a more comfortable sofa design with enhanced storage volumes and some other optional additions to further add even more comfort onboard.

CLUBSWAN 41

With a well-established Swan One Design Circuit and a high participation of ClubSwan Yachts in the established regattas, Nautor Swan gives a new boost to the range by introducing the ClubSwan 41.

Designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian, the ClubSwan 41 project has been announced at the Cannes Yachting Festival and at the 21st edition of the Rolex Swan Cup – the iconic event organized by Nautor, together with YCCS and Rolex, where Swan owners belonging to every “era” of the brand’s 56 years are providing a beautiful spectacle in how Nautor has evolved during this period.

The brand-new ClubSwan 41 is at the cutting edge of contemporary yacht design, she is a perfect crossover: a full racer able of competing in the most captivating races worldwide and with the possibility to offer a ‘sport-cruising’ experience.



The yacht has been conceived as a One Design package, as per Nautor’s expertise in this segment, which includes a professionally managed Class and she will be able to take part in the dedicated Swan One Design Circuits, such as The Nations League and the Swan One Design Worlds. Importantly, she is also being conceived to be competitive under ORC Cat. B. so will relish participating in the most important rating regattas around the world, providing an exciting range of racing possibilities for Owners.

For this innovative project, Nautor Swan’s in-house experts and Juan K are combining forces with a leading team of professionals in the field. Pure Design & Engineering has been entrusted for the engineering, while the interior design comes from the drawing tables of Lucio Micheletti, Micheletti+Partners.

Both companies proved to deliver high-end result in previous projects with Nautor, both in racing and cruising segments.

THE POWERYACHT DIVISION IS WELCOMING A NEW MEMBER: SWAN OVERSHADOW

The launch of the Swan Shadow last year, marked the completion of the Nautor Swan product range by presenting a multi-purpose motor yacht concept that is able to meet multiple needs.

This year the Swan Shadow sees the birth of a sister, the “inboard” version – Swan OverShadow.

The new design is based on the same concept as the Swan Shadow which is particularly efficient and seaworthy. In addition to the big difference – the choice of inboard or outboard engine, the layout presents two alternative variants on and below deck to give more space and livability onboard for longer trips.



Designed by Jarkko Jamsen, the Swan OverShadow, is widening the range of uses of the boat from a day cruise boat to a longer weekend get-aways.

The overall style follows the same design DNA as the original outboard version, with a strong connection to Nautor Swan sailing yacht heritage at the core of the design.