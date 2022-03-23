Sailing in history with the Bacardi Cup

The Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta holds a remarkable ninety-five years history of tradition and is one of the most historic and long established sailing events in the world.

ICARUS Sports set sail once more with the Bacardi Cup during the invitational regatta which took place at the Biscayne Bay, Miami between the 6th and 12th of March 2022.

Being one of the oldest and most iconic sailing events the Bacardi Cup enjoys global recognition and attracts more than 200 sailors from some 23 countries each year. Between camaraderie and competition, the race promises some spectacular sailing battles, high performances, all staged in a stunning location.

ICARUS Sports’ team of experienced seafarers committed once more, and has brought you all the action, by carrying out the production and distribution throughout the event, providing material for TV usage and short features for digital usage. Highlights from the event were also included in the monthly TV Show, Inside Sailing, meaning guaranteed exposure in more than 160 countries.

Manos Kampas, Sales Director at ICARUS Sports stated: ”As a company working with more than 70 sailing events annually, when March is approaching we only think of the Bacardi Cup. We celebrate the longevity and success of one of the most prestigious and recognizable sailing races in the world, and are proud to keep making history together.”

Photo Credits: Bacardi Cup