WATCH: ‘CJ Perez: Origin Story’ explores the rise of sailing’s most exciting and game-changing athlete

‘To come from Hawaii and represent it on a global scale with SailGP feels amazing.

‘This is my dream.’

Those are the words of CJ Perez, the United States SailGP Team athlete who made history when she debuted in SailGP last October.

The expansion of our crews to six members ahead of the Spain Sail Grand Prix ensured the inclusion of a female athlete on each F50, and Perez took her place onboard the US boat for the racing in Cadiz.

In making her debut, the 18-year-old Honolulu native became both the youngest athlete, and also the first ever Latina racer, in SailGP.

She is breaking boundaries and changing the face of sailing – and now you can watch in detail her rise to the top of the sport and learn how Oracle Cloud has played a key role in her success.

Featuring interviews with CJ’s parents, plus the man who showed her how to sail, CJ Perez: Origin Story charts the rise of one of the most exciting and game-changing athletes in the sport.

Watch CJ Perez: Origin Story in partnership with Oracle, below