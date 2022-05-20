Tre Golfi Sailing Week: Day 5 per i Maxi, Day 1 per gli ORC

Situazione meteorologica complessa sul campo di regata dei Maxi, partiti con un vento in fase di transizione. A nord del campo di regata veniva da Grecale, a sud invece da sud ovest.

Bello il percorso, ma il Grecale si è spento prima del previsto e il Comitato è stato costretto ad annullare la regata.

﻿Una decisione sofferta perchè al momento dell’annullamento i 3 maxi più veloci avevano già tagliato il traguardo. Comprensibili quindi le loro proteste, ma il comitato internazionale ha saputo gestire al meglio la situazione.

Il report di James Boyd.

Tutti i risultati.

ORC Mediterranean Championship /Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno

­

Una bella regata, la cui partenza è stata saggiamente spostata di un paio d’ore rispetto al previsto, quando il grecale si è trasformato in un maestrale ben stabile. La prova è stata quindi regolare:

“Una bellissima regata – racconta Giuseppe Montella, famoso tattico per l’occasione imbarcato sulla barca comitato – sono un regatante e il mio cuore batte per i TIP52, barche splendide e veloci che sono un po’ le sorelle minori dei Maxi 72. A seguire e per una ragione affettiva, gli Swan 42 e gli Italyacht. Bisogna fare i complimenti al cantiere, ce ne sono tanti qui perchè sono il giusto compromesso tra estetica e prestazione”.

Video della Regata

Il “Processo alla Regata” di Fabio Colivicchi

La giornata si è conclusa con un lussuoso crew party a Villa Fiorentino, ospiti del sindaco di Sorrento, negli incantevoli giardini di rose, camelie e agrumi.

﻿Stasera ci sarà la premiazione dei Maxi al Villaggio Regate, seguita da un cocktail all’Isola de Li Galli e una farewell dinner per gli armatori Maxi sulla motonave M/Y Patrizia, piccola nave da crociera del golfo anni ’60 perfettamente ristrutturata.

﻿Equipaggi e armatori ORC invece saranno i protagonisti del “Borgo Aperto”, percorso gastronomico nei villaggi di Piano e Sant’Agnello. Per l’occasione bar e ristoranti offriranno specialità locali.

Qui il link per seguire in diretta le regate

Maggiori informazioni: info@tregolfisailingweek.com

­

EN

Day 5 for Maxis, Day 1 for ORC Championship

­

A complex weather situation on the Maxi race course meant the fleet set off while the wind was transitioning. A north-easterly breeze blew to the top of the race course while to the south of the course the wind came in from the southwest.

Despite a great course being set, the northeast breeze petered out earlier than expected and the Committee was forced to cancel the race.

A tough decision, since at the time of cancellation the three fastest Maxis had already crossed the finish line. Understandably there were protests, but the International Jury handled the situation capably.

Read James Boyd’s report.



Here all the results.



ORC Mediterranean Championship /Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno

­

A stunning race, the start of which was wisely postponed by a couple of hours, when the north-easterly breeze had been replaced by a stable Mistral. The race was therefore validly held.

“A beautiful race,” commented Giuseppe Montella, an experienced tactician who on this occasion is on board the Committee Boat, “I am a sailor and my first loves are the TP52s – great, fast boats that are a bit like the little sisters of the Maxi 72s. After that, for sentimental reasons, come the Swan 42s and the Italyacht. Congratulations go to the shipyard, there are so many here because they have found the right compromise between aesthetics and performance.”

Race’s video.



Fabio Colivicchi’s “Processo alla Regata”



The day ended with a lavish crew party as guests of the Mayor of Sorrento, held in the enchanting gardens of Villa Fiorentino, brimming with roses, camellias and citrus fruits.

Tonight the awards ceremony for the Maxis will take place at the Regatta Village, followed by a cocktail on the Li Galli islet and a “farewell dinner” for the Maxi owners on the M/Y Patrizia, a small and beautifully restored 1960s ship that offers cruises in the Gulf of Naples.

The ORC crews and owners will instead enjoy the “Borgo Aperto” experience, a gastronomic journey through the villages of Piano and Sant’Agnello. For the occasion bars and restaurants will offer a range of local specialties to participants.

­

Here the live tracking



Further information: info@tregolfisailingweek.com

Foto: © ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi