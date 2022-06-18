Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour – La Maddalena

A lull to be remembered stopped the advance of the Beneteau Figaro 3 along the route of the first leg of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour. In the regatta from Genoa to Maddalena, the fleet was stopped by the Race Committee in the late afternoon of the day before yesterday, after that in over twenty-four hours at sea they had not managed to cover even a third of the course.

Authorized by the organization to start the engines and refuel along the Corsican coasts, the crews, particularly tried by the stay under the scorching sun that reached important temperatures, then headed towards the Sardinian island, where they arrived in dribs and drabs over the course of yesterday afternoon, just in time to rest and leave for Formia, where the Giro dell’Italia a Vela is expected for the beginning of next week.

Meanwhile, various activities related to the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour took place in Maddalena, starting with the first regattas valid for the Waszp fleet and for the Wingfoil, even if the most significant moment coincided with the arrival of the School Ship Amerigo Vespucci, which arrived in the Sardinian archipelago to welcome the event organized by SSI Events and Difesa Servizi S.p.A. in collaboration with the Italian Navy.

Returning to the regattas, in the evening, the Wingfoil category award ceremony took place at the Regatta Village where Yaris dell’Omo (Team Marina Militare) won over Luca Gasperini (Team IREN) and Enrico Giordano (Team ENIT). The CEO of ENIT, Roberta Garibaldi, awarded the winners.



Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour