UIM MotoSurf World Championship Puerto Cancún

Down Kim scores maiden victory as Jakub Kornfeil extends the MSWC lead

The day arrives – MotoSurf World Championship shows up in Cancun, Mexico for the first time in history. Hot weather conditions, turquoise Caribbean sea and a starting grid full of ambitious riders, hungry for victory. Round 02 welcomed all the 59 riders from all around the world at the beautiful venue of Marina Puerto Cancun in Mexico.

The Championship brought here five racing classes in total – the Open Class, Women Class, Junior Class and last but not least Stock and Stock R class.

For opening day – Friday – were scheduled Free Practices and Qualifying Sessions. Pole positions were taken by Jakub Kornfeil in Open Class, Aneta Šacherová in Women Class, Down Kim in Stock Class and Matyáš Novotný in Stock R class.

The second day of the MSWC Cancun brought a lot of action at the fast and technical race track venue. All the riders focused on three heats where they fought for the top 12 positions advancing to the Final on Sunday. The most successful riders were Kornfeil and Stloukalová both from MSR Engines Team and Kim Down from South Korea again. The Stock Class – class with the equaled racing boards with no additional modifications allowed was dominated by 14years old Matyáš Novotný from the Czech Republic.

Sunday was a day to remember for many riders through the field of all classes as we could see really close battles not only for the podium finish but as well for the other places collecting the important World Championship points. Jakub Kornfeil was facing the pressure of 4 times World Champion Lukáš Záhorský during both final sessions but Kornfeil’s strategy and fast pace brought him 2nd victory in a row in the 2022 MSWC. Záhorský took 2nd position and Daniel Provazník was also doing admirable job during the whole weekend and finally reached his first Open Class podium.

Unfortunatelly the MSWC star Aneta Šacherová from Mattech Racing Team had technical issues just after the rolling starting procedure in the final 1 which took her to the last position in the field and had to fight a lot with all eleven riders in front of her and finished in 5th position in Final 1 and on the first position in Final 2 which moved her to the 3rd position overall . Aneta Stloukalová launched well and led the field in both Final sessions which brought her twice first lap award and leaves Cancun with the victory. Second and well-deserved place goes to another Czech rider – 14years old Eliška Matoušková who is the rookie of the Women Class. Alaia Flores was shining in both finals with really fast pace but unfortunately Alaia felt down during the finals and took 9th position overall at the home soil which is brilliant result for a newbie who attends the World Championship for the first year.

Down Kim from South Korea was amazingly fast and kept the fast pace during the whole racing weekend and secured well deserved victory of the Stock Class overall. It was a fascinating battle between Rui Meralls and Ondřej Vymazal. During the final sessions Rui performed better and claimed second position at the MSWC Cancun. Mexican representative Ayrton Eboli took 6th place overall after tight battles in both finals.

Stock R class brought us many breathtaking moments thanks to the battles between Alex Luksheider and Matyáš Novotný. In the end, Alex Lukscheider was the one who were the most successful and could stand up to the first place at the final ceremony. Matyáš Novotný took the second and Matěj Kožíšek completed the most successful trio.

Brilliant racing action on the most beautiful racing spot in the MotoSurf World Championship history. A massive thanks to Inter.MX, Marina Puerto Cancun and to everyone who joined us here in Cancun for the second race of the MotoSurf World Championship this weekend. The Championship continues with the next stop from 9th to 11th September in Italy.

Text & Photo Credits: UIM MotoSurf World Championship