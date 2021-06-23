Home » Ambiente, Internazionale, News, Porti, Trasporti » The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023

The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023

Scritto da Ambiente, Internazionale, News, Porti, Trasporti mercoledì, Giugno 23rd, 2021

It is now confirmed that the Energy Port in Gothenburg will be next in line in the expansion of the shoreside power network at the Port of Gothenburg. The Energy Port will be the first energy port in the world with this particular offer. It is estimated that shoreside power at the Energy Port will reduce carbon emissions from vessels by 1,800 tonnes per year.

The Port of Gothenburg has set itself the ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 70% through to 2030, including vessels. Shipping also generates local emissions of sulphur dioxide, nitric oxide, noise, and particulate matter.

An effective means of reducing emissions from vessels at berth is shoreside power. Auxiliary engines currently powered by marine gas oil can be connected to a shoreside power supply, avoiding combustion emissions whilst the vessel is loading or discharging.

“We are about to take the next crucial step by connecting tankers to shoreside power points. Doing so in an explosive environment is more complicated, and the Port of Gothenburg looks as if it will become the first port in the world to offer this option. The hope is that other ports will follow suit, creating a basis for a shoreside power standard in explosive environments,” said Jörgen Wrennfors, production development engineer at Gothenburg Port Authority.

Several tanker operators, including a large contingent from the local island of Donsö, have a strong environmental focus. A number have switched to LNG/LBG* to power their vessels, and they are looking for further ways to mitigate the environmental impact of emissions and noise by ensuring their vessels can connect to a shoreside power supply.

“Many of the shipping companies have commissioned new vessels, and the current development has come at the right time,” said Jörgen Wrennfors.

The Port of Gothenburg has worked closely with the shipping companies to establish an interface that is globally unique for the tanker segment. Shipping companies that have shown an interest in shoreside power include Terntank, Furetank, Donsötank, Ektank, Veritas Tankers, and Tarbit Shipping.

The investment in shoreside power at the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port is partly financed by Klimatklivet, an investment support initiative for local and regional measures that reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other climate affecting gases. The project has been granted SEK 10.7 million.

The Port of Gothenburg was one of the first ports in the world to offer shoreside power for vessels. Shoreside power is now available at the Stena Line berths at Majnabbe and Masthugget, and at two of the berths at the Gothenburg Roro Terminal at Älvsborgshamnen.

  • Liquefied natural gas/liquefied biogas.

Leggi anche:

  1. Port of Gothenburg set to introduce Berth Planner for smart calls
  2. Port of Gothenburg: Transport giants join forces to make Scandinavia’s largest port fossil-free
  3. Port of Gothenburg: Container volumes rise at Scandinavia’s largest port
  4. New container service to the Port of Gothenburg
  5. Port of Gothenburg: All-time high rail traffic boosts Port of Gothenburg container volumes

Short URL: https://www.ilnautilus.it/?p=84721

Scritto da su Giu 23 2021. Archiviato come Ambiente, Internazionale, News, Porti, Trasporti. Puoi seguire tutti i commenti di questo articolo via RSS 2.0. Commenti e ping sono attualmente chiusi

Commenti chiusi

IL NAUTILUS Anno 15 N°1

In questo numero de Il Nautilus lo speciale è dedicato al sistema per ormeggio "briccole", e un focus sullo sviluppo metropolitano della città di Bari e delle sue infrastrutture portuali. Il Parlamento Europeo approva "L'European Green Deal" e poi un approfondimento sul lavoro nei porti ed uno sul valore delle merci.
poseidone

© 2021 il nautilus. All Rights Reserved. Performed by SC Lab