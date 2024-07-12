Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: In the Order of Arrival the Yacht Club Sanremo First in Vieste

Vieste– The long offshore race that led from Durazzo to Vieste saw the 08 team of the Sanremo Yacht Club come first in the Sant'Eufemia leg, followed by the 09 DEAS team and the 02 team of the Italian Air Force which came third. Fourth place goes to the boat of team 10 of the Italian Yacht Club, fifth to team 06 Royal Ocean Racing Club 2, sixth to team 07 Acone Associati. Closing the order of arrival are team 04 Città di Genova, team 01 of the Italian Navy followed by team 03 of the Guardia di Finanza and team 05 Royal Ocean Racing Club 1.

Acting as a guide for the Figaro 3, which arrived at the port of the Apulian city during the night, was the Sant'Eufemia lighthouse from which the Vieste stage takes its name.

In the general offshore ranking, the Deas team remains in the lead, followed by the Air Force team and the Guardia di Finanza team.

Today then reserved emotions in the competitions of the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories which with their exciting races enlivened the stretch of sea of the pearl of the Gargano.

As in every stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, The Custodians Plastic Race took place in the morning with the aim of constantly raising awareness of the protection of the sea and the territory by freeing them from plastic.

Tomorrow on the FIV Open Day, the WASZP and WINGFOIL classes will compete for the stage victory with new and exciting races, while the evening at the regatta village in Marina Piccola will close with the Powerdrum band.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports