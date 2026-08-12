Leonhardt & Blumberg equips first of four newbuilds with Econowind VentoFoils

Zeewolde, the Netherlands – German shipowner Leonhardt & Blumberg has equipped HANSA DREJOE with Econowind VentoFoils. The vessel is the first of four general cargo newbuilds to receive wind propulsion technology. This reflects Leonhardt & Blumberg’s practical approach to reducing fuel consumption and emissions while gaining experience with wind-assisted ship propulsion.

The first installation was completed on HANSA DREJOE at Royal Niestern Sander Shipyard in early August, with HANSA CHRISTIANSOE currently at the yard. Econowind calculated that the VentoFoils will deliver around 10 percent additional thrust, reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions accordingly. The assessment uses the vessels’ actual trading routes throughout the year.

“We see wind-assisted ship propulsion as a logical next step in our journey toward greener operations,” said Christoph Meier, Naval Architect at Leonhardt & Blumberg. “Of course, the business case is important, but we also feel a responsibility to move the industry forward. Econowind’s practical and well-developed technology allows us to do both, while gaining real operational experience along the way.”

The four vessels were designed by Groot Ship Design. Two were delivered in the first half of 2025, while the other two are currently under construction in China. The GROOT XL-type vessels have all been designed for easy integration of wind-assisted ship propulsion from the outset, ensuring optimal placement and seamless installation. The two vessels under construction in China are expected to arrive in Europe in the first half of 2027 for final outfitting and commissioning.

“Our goal with VentoFoils is simple: to deliver measurable fuel savings with a clear business case,” said Stijn Engelage, Sales Manager at Econowind. “Leonhardt & Blumberg’s choice reflects their focus on proven technology and tangible results at sea. The systems will make a visible and immediate contribution to efficiency.”

By combining conventional propulsion with modern wind propulsion technology, Leonhardt & Blumberg continues its long-term strategy to improve efficiency across its fleet. The installation of VentoFoils forms part of a broader program to explore complementary technologies that deliver measurable impact, both operationally and environmentally.

VentoFoils are compact, autonomous wing systems that can be tilted in seconds. The units use boundary layer suction, creating additional thrust and optimizing aerodynamic efficiency. The technology has been deployed on a range of vessel types, from general cargo and tankers to heavy-lift and multipurpose ships.