THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP PRESENTA IL PROGETTO “PANORAMA”, IL NUOVO SUPERYACHT ADMIRAL DI 50 METRI

Marina di Carrara-Panorama è il progetto del nuovo superyacht di 50 metri della flotta Admiral, flagship brand di The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso attivo nella costruzione e refit di motoryacht e navi fino a 140 metri.

Con un profilo elegante e senza tempo, Panorama è un capolavoro made in Italy per forme, linee e soluzioni stilistiche, nate dalla collaborazione di TISG con il team dello studio Piredda & Partners che ne ha curato il design degli esterni e degli interni.

“Grazie all’acquisizione di “Perini Navi” e al relativo ampliamento dei siti produttivi, si è reso possibile un importante aumento della capacità produttiva” – afferma Giovanni Costantino, Fondatore e CEO di The Italian Sea Group. “Con il progetto Panorama anche Admiral, così come Picchiotti, entra nel segmento della produzione seriale, sempre con altissima qualità e cura maniacale dei dettagli degli impianti e degli interior. La produzione seriale ci consentirà di ampliare le vendite evitando il coinvolgimento della capacità progettuale del Gruppo impegnata verso i grandi yacht custom made. Nonostante la serialità restiamo fedeli alla strategia, ovvero la produzione di ogni singolo yacht viene avviata solo sul venduto e senza permute”.

Il motoryacht “Panorama”, progettato in acciaio con sovrastruttura in alluminio, con le sue 499GT garantisce la possibilità di fare lunghe traversate in totale sicurezza.

Il design privo di barriere visive e l’elegante fluidità tra spazi esterni e interni creano un dialogo continuo e naturale tra tutti gli ambienti, caratterizzati da grandi volumi e dettagli strutturali come le altezze dei soffitti, gli ampi spazi e le grandi vetrate.

Gli interni rivelano un’atmosfera ricercata e avvolgente grazie a un’accurata selezione di materiali, pregiati e naturali, come il legno in tonalità chiare e le pietre e i metalli ruvidi.

Il superyacht Panorama può accogliere fino a 12 ospiti, che possono alloggiare nelle quattro ampie e luminose suites sul main deck e nella cabina vip sul lower deck, che può essere trasformata in una comoda sala TV, affiancata da un’area gym perfettamente attrezzata.

La zona armatoriale sull’upper deck gode di una vista aperta su tre lati e di un affaccio sul ponte privato a prua per rilassarsi in ogni momento.

“La chiave del successo di PANORAMA si trova nella perfetta combinazione di un’estetica impeccabile, moderna e ben bilanciata, con la forza di un concept coraggioso che guida ogni scelta progettuale – ha dichiarato Nicolò Piredda, Direttore Creativo di Piredda & Partners -. Ciò è stato possibile grazie alla collaborazione e all’approccio visionario di The Italian Sea Group”.

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP PRESENTS PROJECT “PANORAMA”, THE NEW 50 METERS ADMIRAL SUPERYACHT

Marina di Carrara-Panorama is the project of the new 50 meters superyacht of the Admiral fleet, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of yachts up to 140 meters.

With an elegant and timeless profile, Panorama is a made in Italy masterpiece in terms of shapes, lines and stylistic solutions, born from TISG’s collaboration with Piredda & Partners, which curated the design of the exterior and interior.

“The acquisition of “Perini Navi” and the related expansion of our production sites allowed a significant increase in production capacity” – affirms Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group. – With project Panorama, Admiral, like Picchiotti, also enters the serial production segment, always maintaining the highest quality and obsessive attention to the details when it comes to systems and interiors. Serial production will allow us to expand sales while avoiding the involvement of the Group’s engineering capacity dedicated to large custom-made yachts. Despite the seriality we remain faithful to our strategy, that is the production of each single yacht is started only on the sold and without exchanges”.

The “Panorama” motor-yacht, designed in steel with an aluminum superstructure, with its 499GT guarantees the ability to make long journey in total safety.

The design without visual barriers and the elegant fluidity between exteriors and interiors create a continuous and natural dialogue in all areas, characterized by large volumes and structural details such as the heights of the ceilings, large spaces and large windows.

The interiors reveal a refined and enveloping atmosphere thanks to a careful selection of precious and natural materials, such as wood in light tones, stones and rough metals.

The Panorama superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, who can stay in the four large and bright suites on the main deck; in the VIP cabin on the lower deck, which can be transformed into a comfortable TV room, sided by a perfectly equipped gym area.

The owner’s area on the upper deck enjoys an open view on three sides and a view of the private bow deck to relax at any time.

“The key to Panorama’s success lies in the perfect combination of an impeccable, modern and well-balanced, aesthetic with the strength of a courageous concept that guides every design choice” – stated Nicolò Piredda, Creative Director of Piredda & Partners – This was possible thanks to the collaboration and visionary approach of The Italian Sea Group”.