YARE, YACHTING AFTERSALES & REFIT EXPERIENCE

Viareggio, Tuscany

YARE 2023, on its 13th edition, will take place from the 15th until the 17th of March at the UNA HOTEL conference centre.

The event is specially designed for companies, shipyards, and professionals involved in superyacht refit & aftersales and strongly dedicated to boost business networking among participants.

The unique format and a rich, yet focused, calendar are the keys for the success of this international experience gathering the industry leaders in one of the world’s main yachting hubs.

Superyacht Captains, let’s talk business. Special guests at YARE are the Superyacht Captains selected to meet the participants during B2C sessions organized through pre-scheduled and customized agendas for each registered company. The opportunity to present your business, products, services.

Industry insights. Present and future of Superyachts. Workshops and conferences, in cooperation with the Superyacht Group, address some of the issues challenging the market. Leading speakers and yacht professionals will coordinate the sessions and interact with the audience.

Time to mingle at special events. As part of the program, YARE organizes dinner events and happenings in unique locations providing extra chances to do networking and enjoy the local, bright atmosphere.

Check here the calendar of YARE 2023, participation fees and registration forms or contact our sales representatives for all information and updates on YARE 2023.