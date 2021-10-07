Gran finale di stagione a St Tropez con gli Swan One Design Worlds

-Flotta record per il gran finale di stagione di ClubSwan Racing

-Regata di prova il 13 ottobre

-Fino a 11 regate dal 14 al 17 ottobre

-Premiazione dei campioni del mondo Swan One Design

Armatori ed equipaggi “affilano le armi” in vista del più importante e atteso evento del calendario ClubSwan Racing, che prenderà il via il 13 ottobre a St Tropez (Francia): per un’intera stagione hanno sognato e aspettato gli Swan One Design Worlds e oggi è arrivato finalmente il momento di scendere in mare per conquistare il titolo. Ma non sarà un’impresa semplice: una flotta record di 42 imbarcazioni è pronta a lottare per aggiudicarsi questo onore.

Tra loro alcune new entry, come il ClubSwan 50 Django di Giovanni Lombardi Stronati, che dopo aver regatato a lungo nel circuito IRC/ORC, ha scelto di lanciarsi in questa nuova sfida. Anche nella classe Swan 45 ci sono tre nuovi iscritti, Ex Officio, From Now On e Blue Sky, che sventoleranno le loro bandiere (soprattutto della Grecia e dell’Argentina) insieme a quelle degli altri armatori in rappresentanza di ben 18 Paesi.

Tutte le quattro classi ClubSwan sono ben rappresentate, con dieci CS36, sette CS42, otto Swan 45 e ben diciassette CS50: una flotta così numerosa complicherà il lavoro dei tattici soprattutto allo start, momento sempre cruciale. Fino a oggi le partenze sono state pulite, ma sappiamo bene quanto sia difficile, in mezzo a una flotta così competitiva e preparata, recuperare una penalità assegnata in un momento così delicato…

«Gli Swan One Design Worlds concludono l’intensa stagione ClubSwan Racing e siamo davvero lieti di avere 42 concorrenti provenienti da 18 nazioni che celebrano con noi lo sport della vela», dice Giovanni Pomati, CEO di Nautor Group. «Vedere così tanti monotipi, timonati dai loro bravissimi armatori, competere tra loro nell’iconico scenario di St. Tropez ci rende molto felici».

«Equipaggi di 18 Paesi, differenti per cultura e tradizioni, che provano lo stesso piacere, sia in mare sia a terra, dimostrano quanto sia inclusivo, sorprendente e divertente questo sport. Noi di Nautor siamo orgogliosi di essere uno dei pochi cantieri ad organizzare eventi di questo genere e continueremo a farlo – con sempre maggiore entusiasmo e serietà – per sviluppare diffondere i valori e la gioia che la vela porta con sé».

A difendere i titoli conquistati nel 2020 ci sono: Hatari di Marcus Brennecke nella classe CS50, Motions di Lennard van Oeveren nella classe Swan 45 e Vitamina di Andrea Lacorte nella classe CS36. Finalmente liberi dalle restrizioni dell’anno scorso, gli armatori sono tornati numerosissimi e gli Swan One Design Worlds 2021 si prospettano più agguerriti e appassionanti che mai.

In ogni Classe sono diverse le imbarcazioni capaci di strappare il titolo ai campioni in carica e il finale è ancora aperto: dopo quattro eventi i favoriti di Classe sono: G-Spot, il CS36 di Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, il CS42 Natalia di Natalia Brailoiu, lo Swan 45 Ulika di Stefano Masi e il CS50 Hatari di Brennecke.

A ottobre il riparato Golfo di St Tropez è normalmente caratterizzato da tempo caldo e stabile, condizioni ideali, quindi, per i ClubSwan che danno il meglio di sé con mare calmo e una buona brezza, anche se sono sempre pronti ad affrontare una sventolata di maestrale da nord.

I vincitori saranno finalmente premiati dopo un’intensa (e dura) stagione di allenamenti e regate, ma in generale tutti torneranno a casa soddisfatti degli incredibili miglioramenti fatti nel corso dell’anno e dell’impareggiabile esperienza sportiva. Senza dimenticare l’aspetto accoglienza/ ospitalità che la Société Nautique de St Tropez ha curato in ogni dettaglio per garantire il successo della manifestazione.

Più di qualsiasi altra città dell’affascinante Costa Azzurra, St Tropez incarna, infatti, lo spirito del gentlemen yachting: il fair play sportivo e le linee senza tempo di queste imbarcazioni sono ormai parte integrante della città, così come le pétanques (campi di bocce) sulla Place des Lices o i tramonti che si ammirano nei caffè intorno al Vieux Port.

Un sentito grazie va anche ai nostri partner come BMW, Rolex, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ferrari Trento, Sease, Banor, North Sails, Quantum Sails, Gottifredi Maffioli, Garmin, B&G e Marevivo.

Ci attende una grande e imperdibile settimana di regate.

Continuate a seguirci qui https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14665 per tutti gli sviluppi e per consultare i risultati!

EN

Stage is set in St Tropez for the season’s grand finale with the Swan One Design Worlds

-Grand finale of the ClubSwan Racing year attracts record fleet

-Practice race scheduled for 13 October

-Up to 11 scoring rounds from 14-17 October

-Swan one design World Champions will be crowned

Crews and owners are making their final preparations ahead of the biggest event in the ClubSwan Racing calendar, which gets under way on 13 October. They’ve had their eyes on the Swan One Design Worlds in St Tropez since the start of the season and have been building up to glory. A record fleet of 42 boats is starting to assemble, intent on battling it out for the ultimate title in their class.

The lure of being crowned World Champion in St Tropez has drawn some new boats into the fleet. ClubSwan 50 Django is well known on the IRC/ORC circuit, but owner Giovanni Lombardi is keen to take a tilt at the big prize. There are also three new entrants in the Swan 45 class, Ex Officio, From Now On and Blue Sky. It means there’ll be some new flags flying when racing gets under way on 13 October – notably the Greek and Argentinean colours. Owners from 18 different nations are taking part.

All four ClubSwan classes are well represented, with ten CS36s, seven CS42s, eight Swan 45s and an impressive 17 CS50s. With so many of the bigger boats on the racecourse, the start is going to be even more crucial than usual. Tacticians will have to weigh up the merits of clean air versus scrapping at the favoured end of the line. Starts so far this season have been pretty clean, but we’ve witnessed several times how hard it is to come back from a starting penalty against this hugely competitive fleet.

“The Swan One Design Worlds mark the end of the season for ClubSwan Racing and we are delighted to have 42 competitors from 18 nations celebrating the sport of sailing with us,” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “Watching so many one designs, helmed by talented owner-drivers, competing together and testing their abilities in the iconic setting of St. Tropez makes us very proud at Nautor.

“18 different cultures racing at sea and enjoying their time ashore highlight how fun, inclusive and amazing this sport is, and we are delighted to be one of the few yards to organise such events. We will keep working very hard in this direction to boost the exhilaration the sport of sailing can give.”

Looking to defend their 2020 titles are Marcus Brennecke’s Hatari in the CS50 class, Lennard van Oeveren’s Swan 45 Motions, and Andrea Lacorte’s Vitamina in the CS36 class. After the restricted number of yachts participating last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Worlds promise to be more competitive than ever.

Many yachts in each class are capable of carrying off the title, and the jockeying for position has been intense this season. After four events, the top boats in each class are G-Spot, the CS36 sailed by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio; Natalia Brailoiu’s CS42 Natalia; Stefano Masi’s Swan 45 Ulika; and Brennecke’s CS50 Hatari.

Conditions in the sheltered Gulf of St Tropez are typically warm and settled in October. The elements here are perfectly suited to providing exactly what the ClubSwan boats enjoy the most: smooth seas and a good breeze, with an outside chance of stiffer Mistral winds from the north.

For the winners, it will be the vindication of a whole season of hard campaigning. But every crew has made huge improvements over the year, and everyone will return home satisfied and delighted by the hospitality of the Société Nautique de St Tropez, which is hosting the racing.

More than any other town on the glamorous French Riviera, St Tropez embodies the spirit of elegant sailing endeavour. Sporting fair play and timeless lines are as much part of life there as pétanques on the Place des Lices or sundowners in the cafés around the Vieux Port.

Thanks also to our partners including BMW, Rolex, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ferrari Trento, Sease, Banor, North Sails, Quantum Sails, Gottifredi Maffioli, Garmin, B&G and Marevivo.

It’s going to be a big week of racing.

Watch this space https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14665 for full details and to check the results!

Photos: ClubSwan Racing-Studio Borlenghi