VELA 3.0 FOILING WEEK 2022

-OLTRE 200 GLI ISCRITTI IN RAPPRESENTANZA DI 21 NAZIONI, È LA FOILING WEEK CON PIÙ PRESENZE DI SEMPRE

-14 FORUM CON OSPITI INTERNAZIONALI ESPLORERANNO L’EVOLUZIONE DEL FOIL, LA SOSTENIBILITÀ E LA PARITÀ DI GENERE

-SUMOTH CHALLENGE, SECONDA EDIZIONE, I GRANDI ATENEI DEL MONDO SI SFIDANO A PROGETTARE E COSTRUIRE LA PIÙ VELOCE DELLE BARCHE NEL RISPETTO DELLA SOSTENIBILITÀ AMBIENTALE

-FOILING FILM FESTIVAL, PRIMA EDIZIONE – PRIMA MONDIALE DEL DOCU-FILM SU FLYINGNIKKA

Domani 30 giugno iniziano le regate della FOILING WEEK 2022, fino a domenica 3 luglio la Fraglia Vela Malcesine ospiterà più di 200 foilers provenienti da 21 nazioni del mondo. Per la prima volta in nove edizioni gli organizzatori si sono trovati costretti ad imporre un limite massimo alle iscrizioni a conferma della crescente attenzione che questa kermesse continua a ricevere da parte degli appassionati di barche volanti di tutto il mondo.

Record assoluto di partecipanti suddivisi quest’anno in 5 classi: Moth, WASZP, ONEFLY, ETF26 e Wingfoil.

La classe Moth, da sempre regina della FOILING WEEK, registra più di 70 iscritti e nomi eccellenti come Ruggero Tita, Medaglia d’Oro Nacra alle Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2022 assieme a Caterina Banti. I britannici Dylan Fletcher, Oro nella classe 49er maschile a Tokyo nel 2020 e Paul Goodison, Campione Olimpico Laser nel 2008 a Pechino e Mondiale Moth proprio qui a Malcesine nel 2017.

In classe WASZP, che alla FOILING WEEK venne presentata per la prima volta nel 2016, si contano al via più di 60 atleti.

Concepiti per la velocità assoluta e ispirati ai multiscafi della 34sima America’s Cup, quest’anno saranno 8 i catamarani ETF26 sulla linea di partenza, per la terza volta in programma alla FOILING WEEK.

Sono più di 20 gli atleti iscritti in classe Wingfoil, il nuovo board trend in forte espansione che combina windsurf, kitesurf e foiling. Si vola sull’acqua trascinati da un’ala molto leggera a struttura gonfiabile in piedi su una tavola foiling molto compatta.

Durante la settimana il pubblico presente avrà la possibilità di effettuare test di navigazione di numerose classi foil a seguito di prenotazione.

Per quanto riguarda l’innovativo progetto SuMoth Challenge, alla sua seconda edizione, sono quattro le imbarcazioni presentate alla fase finale da altrettante università: PoliTo Sailing Team (Torino, Italia), Rafale ETS Montreal (Montreal, Canada), Soton SuMoth Team (Southampton, UK), PoliMi Sailing Team (Milano, Italia). Un progetto innovativo della durata di un anno accademico che prevede il design, la progettazione, l’ingegnerizzazione e la produzione di una barca monoscafo foiler funzionante e performante, ispirata a principi di sostenibilità e bassi costi di realizzazione.

14 i forum previsti da giovedì 30 giugno a sabato 2 luglio e moderati responsabile vela del New York Times Chris J. Museler.

Si affronterà lo stato dell’arte del foiling, la progettazione accademica, l’innovazione, la sostenibilità, la parità di genere e la disabilità. Momenti in cui sarà possibile ascoltare, domandare e incontrare esperti di certo riferimento in questi ambiti. Sarà possibile seguire i forum attraverso i singoli qui di seguito, in caso di problemi vi preghiamo di riferirvi ai link dal sito o via Facebook e Instagram.

PROGRAMMA

30 giugno:

-10:00 AM – SuMoth Discussions #1 with PoliMi & Rafele

-11:00 AM – SuMoth Discussions #2

-12:00 PM – SuMoth 2022 S1 Evaluation

-02:00 PM – GoPro: Controlling Culture, Gender Balance, Equity of Pro Foiling Events. Ospiti:

Josie Gliddon – Velista donna dell’anno (Foiling Week Awards), membro fondatore Magenta Project, Campione Moth

Terry Hutchinson – 2 volte Rolex Yachtsman dell’anno, 11 volte Campione del Mondo, Skipper di American Magic (Coppa America)

Paige Alms – 2 volte Campione del Mondo WSL Big Wave, Campione di Foil Surf

Mirco Babini – Presidente IKA, pioniere dell’evento Foil

1 luglio:

-0915 AM – FOILING WEEK special announcement. Ospiti:

Aaron Young – RNZYS

Luca Rizzotti – FOILING WEEK

Scott Over – World Sailing

Xu Lijia – Chinese Olympic Gold Medalist

-10:00 AM – Foil Everywhere: Commercial/Recreational Foiling Applications. Ospiti

Fredrik Falkman – Zesst

David Tyler – Artemis Technologies

Sue Putallaz/Anders Bringdal – Mobyfly

-11:00 AM – FoilTech: Beyond Load Cells, what’s going into foils? Ospiti:

Nat Shaver, INEOS Foil Designer

Elise Beavis, TNZ Engineer

-01:00 PM – eFoil Influencers: Push Innovation of Foil Craft. Ospiti:

Luc Blecha, Zesst

Robin Amacher, Swiss Solar Boat

Godert Hardenbroek, Edorado

Sophi Horne, Brunello Acampora, E1 Race Bird

-02:00 PM – Building Sustainability into Foiling. Ospiti:

Simon Watin, VPLP

Edward Kearney, Boundary Layer

Paolo Dassi, bcomp.ch

Oliver Glueck, Torqeedo

2 luglio:

-09:00 AM – Special Guest: #BackTheBid

Chris Ballois, Paralympic Kite

Alessandro Lancelotti, Paralympic Kite

-10:00 AM – FLOW: Exploring Flow State in foil piloting (education/safety). Ospiti:

Clarisse Cremer, velista oceanica solitaria del Vendee Globe

Julia Mancuso, medaglia d’oro olimpica di sci e foiler da surf/wing

Charlie “Pooch” Pucharello, ex pilota di caccia F-14.

-11:00 AM – More than Games: Olympic Foiling Fallout (Is foiling leaving developing nations behind? Does foiling open doors for women?) Ospiti:

Tara Pacheco, olimpionica

Shahar Zubari, allenatore olimpico israeliano

Noora Ruskola, timoniere del Nacra

-01:00 PM – NextGen Foil Pathways Focus Group: Training Foilers, Pathways for Juniors, Equity in Sport. Ospiti

Hattie Rogers, SUMOTH e UK foiler

Pearl Lattanzi, top foiler giovanile hawaiana

Rowan Gyde, Manta5

Luca Devoti, FD Switch

Dave Clark, UFO

Riley Schutt, US Sailing R&D

-02:00 PM – Special Guest: DAVE KALAMA, Foil Pioneer

Questa sera alle 19.30, si terrà la premiazione del Film Foiling Festival, una kermesse cinematografica dedicata alle barche che volano che sarà inaugurata dalla “prima” fuori concorso di “FlyingNikka – The making of…”, del regista romano Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti che ripercorre la genesi del primo mini-maxi foiler per regate offshore dell’armatore e skipper italiano Roberto Lacorte. La serata è riservata ai partecipanti alla FOILING WEEK. Sabato 2 luglio sarà possibile vedere i film del Foiling Film Festival a ingresso libero (fino a esaurimento dei posti disponibili) sempre presso Palazzo dei Capitani a Malcesine.

FOILING WEEK gode del Patrocinio della Regione Veneto.

Partner istituzionali

Foiling Week gode del patrocinio di World Sailing, la Federazione Mondiale della Vela alla quale fanno riferimento tutte le federazioni nazionali del mondo inclusa la Federazione Italiana Vela riconosciuta dal CONI. Nel 2021 World Sailing ha assegnato a Foiling Week la qualifica di “Special Event”, riconoscimento limitato unicamente ai seguenti sette eventi internazionali: America’s Cup, The Ocean Race, SailGP, World Match Racing Tour, PWA World Tour, Star Sailors League e GKA Kite World Tour. Lo status di Special Event garantisce che World Sailing riconosca e ratifichi formalmente tutti gli eventi organizzati da Foiling Week.

Foiling Week è impegnata a perseguire gli obiettivi fissati dalla World Sailing Sustainability Agenda 2030 con particolare riguardo alla sostenibilità ambientale, alla parità di genere e alla responsabilità sociale. Foiling Week collabora con il Magenta Project al fine di promuovere le opportunità di vela professionale per le donne e l’accesso al World Sailing Trust, fondo che finanzia numerose iniziative mirate ad aumentare l’accessibilità alla vela e promuove pratiche sostenibili nello sport e nella produzione di imbarcazioni.

EN

FOILING WEEK, SPRINT ENTRIES

RECORD NUMBER OF ENTRIES FOR THE NINTH EDITION

-OVER 200 REGISTRANTS REPRESENTING 21 NATIONS, IT’S THE FOILING WEEK WITH THE HIGHEST ATTENDANCE EVER

-14 FORUMS WITH INTERNATIONAL GUESTS WILL EXPLORE THE EVOLUTION OF FOIL, SUSTAINABILITY AND GENDER EQUALITY

-SUMOTH CHALLENGE, SECOND EDITION, THE WORLD’S GREAT UNIVERSITIES CHALLENGE EACH OTHER TO DESIGN AND BUILD THE FASTEST OF BOATS WHILE RESPECTING ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

-FOILING FILM FESTIVAL, FIRST EDITION – WORLD PREMIERE OF DOCU-FILM ON FLYINGNIKKA

FOILING WEEK 2022 regattas begin tomorrow, June 30, and until Sunday, July 3, Fraglia Vela Malcesine will host more than 200 foilers from 21 nations around the world. For the first time in nine editions, the organizers found themselves forced to impose a maximum limit on entries, confirming the growing attention this kermesse continues to receive from flying boat enthusiasts around the world.

Absolute record number of participants divided this year into 5 classes: Moth, WASZP, ONEFLY, ETF26 and Wingfoil.

The Moth class, which has always been the queen of FOILING WEEK, registers more than 70 entries and excellent names such as Ruggero Tita, Nacra Gold Medalist at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics together with Caterina Banti. Britons Dylan Fletcher, Gold in the Men’s 49er class in Tokyo in 2020 and Paul Goodison, Laser Olympic Champion in 2008 in Beijing and Moth World Champion right here in Malcesine in 2017.

In the WASZP class, which was first introduced at FOILING WEEK in 2016, there are more than 60 athletes at the start.

Conceived for absolute speed and inspired by the multihulls of the 34th America’s Cup, there will be 8 ETF26 catamarans on the starting line this year, for the third time scheduled at FOILING WEEK.

More than 20 athletes are registered in the Wingfoil class, the booming new board trend that combines windsurfing, kitesurfing and foiling. You fly over the water dragged by a very light inflatable structure wing standing on a very compact foiling board.

Associazione Sportiva Culturale THE FOILING WEEK – Corso di Porta Romana, 63 – 20122 Milano, ITALIA

FOILING WEEK™ è il primo e unico evento globale dedicato alle strabilianti imbarcazioni Foiling, ai loro velisti, progettisti e produttori.

During the week, the public in attendance will have the opportunity to test sail numerous foil classes following reservations.

As for the innovative SuMoth Challenge project, in its second edition, there are four boats submitted to the final stage by as many universities: PoliTo Sailing Team (Turin, Italy), Rafale ETS Montreal (Montreal, Canada), Soton SuMoth Team (Southampton, UK), PoliMi Sailing Team (Milan, Italy). An innovative academic year-long project involving the design, planning, engineering and production of a functioning, high-performance monohull foiler boat inspired by principles of sustainability and low construction costs.

Fourteen forums are scheduled from Thursday, June 30th to Saturday, July 2nd and moderated by New York Times sailing editor Chris J. Museler.

State-of-the-art foiling, academic design, innovation, sustainability, gender equality and disability will be addressed. Moments where it will be possible to listen, ask questions and meet with certain leading experts in these areas. It will be possible to follow the forums through the individual links below, in case of problems please refer to the links from the website or via Facebook and Instagram.

PROGRAM

June 30:

-hr. 10:00 AM – SuMoth Discussions #1 with PoliMi & Rafele

-hr. 11:00 AM – SuMoth Discussions #2

-hr. 12:00 PM – SuMoth 2022 S1 Evaluation.

-hr. 02:00 PM – GoPro: Controlling Culture, Gender Balance, Equity of Pro Foiling Events. Guests:

-Josie Gliddon – Female Sailor of the Year (Foiling Week Awards), founding member Magenta Project, Moth Champion

-Terry Hutchinson – 2-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, 11-time World Champion, Skipper of American Magic (America’s Cup)

-Paige Alms – 2-time WSL Big Wave World Champion, Foil Surfing Champion

-Mirco Babini – IKA President, pioneer of the Foil event

July 1:

-hr. 0915 AM – FOILING WEEK special announcement. Guests:

-Aaron Young, RNZYS

-Luca Rizzotti, Foiling Week

-Scott Over, World Sailing

-Xu Lijia “Lili”, Chinese Olympic Gold Medalist

-hr. 10:00 AM – Foil Everywhere: Commercial/Recreational Foiling Applications. Guests

-Fredrik Falkman – Zesst

-David Tyler – Artemis Technologies

-Sue Putallaz/Anders Bringdal – Mobyfly

-hr. 11:00 AM – FoilTech: Beyond Load Cells, what’s going into foils? Guests:

-Nat Shaver, INEOS Foil Designer

-Elise Beavis, TNZ Engineer

-hr. 01:00 PM – eFoil Influencers: Push Innovation of Foil Craft. Guests:

-Luc Blecha, Zesst

-Robin Amacher, Swiss Solar Boat

-Godert Hardenbroek, Edorado

-Sophi Horne, Brunello Acampora, E1 Race Bird

-hr. 02:00 PM – Building Sustainability into Foiling. Guests:

-Simon Watin, VPLP

-Edward Kearney, Boundary Layer

-Paolo Dassi, bcomp.ch

-Oliver Glueck, Torqeedo

July 2:

-hr. 09:00 AM – Special Guest: #BackTheBid

-Chris Ballois, Paralympic Kite

-Alessandro Lancelotti, Paralympic Kite

-hr. 10:00 AM – FLOW: Exploring Flow State in foil piloting (education/safety). Guests:

-Clarisse Cremer, Vendee Globe solo ocean sailor.

-Julia Mancuso, Olympic ski gold medalist and surf/wing foiler

-Charlie “Pooch” Pucharello, former F-14 fighter pilot.

-hr. 11:00 AM – More than Games: Olympic Foiling Fallout (Is foiling leaving developing nations behind? Does foiling open doors for women?) Guests:

-Tara Pacheco, Olympian

-Shahar Zubari, Israeli Olympic coach

-Noora Ruskola, Kite Foil Olympic Campaigner

-hr. 01:00 PM – NextGen Foil pathways Focus Group. Guests

-Hattie Rogers, SUMOTH and UK foiler

-Pearl Lattanzi, top Hawaiian youth foiler

-Rowan Gyde, Manta5

-Luca Devoti, FD Switch

-Dave Clark, UFO

-Riley Schutt, US Sailing R&D

-hr. 02:00 PM – Special Guest: DAVE KALAMA, Foil Pioneer

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., there will be the awards ceremony of the Film Foiling Festival, a film festival dedicated to boats that fly that will be opened by the out-of-competition “premiere” of “FlyingNikka – The making of…,” by Roman director Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti, which traces the genesis of the first mini-maxi foiler for offshore racing by Italian owner and skipper Roberto Lacorte. The evening is reserved for FOILING WEEK participants. On Saturday, July 2, it will be possible to see Foiling Film Festival films with free admission (subject to availability), again at Palazzo dei Capitani in Malcesine.

FOILING WEEK enjoys the Patronage of the Veneto Region.

FOILING WEEK™ is the first and only global event dedicated to the amazing foiling boats, their sailors, designers and manufacturers.

Institutional Partners

Foiling Week enjoys the patronage of World Sailing, the World Sailing Federation to which all the world’s national federations refer including the Italian Sailing Federation recognized by CONI. In 2021, World Sailing awarded Foiling Week the status of “Special Event,” a recognition limited only to the following seven international events: America’s Cup, The Ocean Race, SailGP, World Match Racing Tour, PWA World Tour, Star Sailors League, and GKA Kite World Tour. Special Event status ensures that World Sailing formally recognizes and ratifies all events organized by Foiling Week.

Foiling Week is committed to the goals set by the World Sailing Sustainability Agenda 2030 with a focus on environmental sustainability, gender equality and social responsibility. Foiling Week collaborates with the Magenta Project in order to promote professional sailing opportunities for women and access to the World Sailing Trust, a fund that finances numerous initiatives aimed at increasing accessibility to sailing and promotes sustainable practices in the sport and boat manufacturing.

Foto: Martina Orsini