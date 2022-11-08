AdSP MTCS: Conferenza stampa sulle novità del comparto crocieristico

Di
Redazione
-

Mercoledì 9 novembre alle ore 10,45 presso la Sala Comitato dell’AdSP – Molo Vespucci snc – il Presidente dell’AdSP del Mar Tirreno Centro Settentrionale Pino Musolino e il Direttore Generale della Roma Cruise Terminal (RCT) John Portelli terranno una conferenza stampa per illustrare le novità del comparto crocieristico.

