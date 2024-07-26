Major Upheavals on the Fourth Day of the Rodos Cup

The fourth day of the 27th Rodos Cup sailing week took place on July 25, as scheduled, with the third race held from Tilos to Symi after a rest day in Tilos.

The wind conditions were ideal for downwind sailing. Thus, the boats had excellent sailing conditions without encountering any calm spots.

During the race, there was an option to pass either west or east of Symi. Few boats, including the MOUSMOULO, chose the eastern route. However, it turned out to be a wrong choice as the race progressed.

The first boat in the IMS 1 category was JULIETA, while a battle for second place is emerging, with the boats ESTELLA and FAVORIT having a one-point difference in the overall standings.

In the IMS 2 category, APOLLON won the first place in the third race, and there seems to be a tight race among the top four boats for the final ranking. The last leg from Symi to Rhodes will be crucial for the final standings, with MOUSMOULO having to “settle its scores” there.

In the IRC Racing category, COURIER DU COEUR finished first for the second time. Tension is mounting with a tie between three boats for third place in the overall standings.

In the IRC Cruising category, the first boat for the third race was YOU TOO. ENCHANTMENT OF SAKHALIN and IVANA are tied for the top positions in the overall standings.

In the Cruising category, the first boat for the third race was HANG LOOSE, while PERSEY maintains the lead in the category with its two previous victories.

Text Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Photo Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Video Credits: Icarus Sports