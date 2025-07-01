IN CAGLIARI THE CIRCOLO NAUTICO SANBENEDETTESE TEAM WAS FIRST IN THE OFFSHORE REGATTA

The Circolo Nautico Sanbenedettese team was the first to arrive in Cagliari and win the first offshore leg in Sardinia. A regatta that from Trapani arrived in Cagliari crossing the Capo Spartivento Lighthouse, one of the 15 lighthouses included in the Valore Paese Italia – Fari project, launched by Difesa Servizi SpA in 2015. These fascinating structures are located in breathtaking settings and are silent witnesses of our history and custodians of anecdotes, adventures, navigation and exploration.

On June 30th, the WASZP and WING classes began their regatta program in the waters in front of the Molo Ichnusa: adrenaline, technique and spectacle are the fundamental ingredients of these fantastic races that will continue over the next two days.

On July 1st, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at the Regatta Village, always at Molo Ichnusa, you can take part in the Open Day at the stand of the Italian Sailing Federation and participate in the talks of the evening program. The first talk, at 8:30 pm, with the Italian Sailing Federation will discuss the UniCa Project, while the volume “Il Giro dell’Italia a Vela – Diario di Bordo 2024” will be presented afterwards, which tells the story of the last edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

On July 2nd, more regattas will end in the evening with the awards ceremony in the presence of civil and military authorities and there will be a concert by the Brigata Sassari band, the pride of Sardinia and Italy.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports