ENZO BALANGER CLAIMS SECOND CONSECUTIVE MOTH WORLD TITLE

The K-Challenge sailor retains his world title in Perth, Australia, a year after his historic first victory. The result marks another milestone for the Akademy K-Challenge graduate, who also competes in the SailGP and America’s Cup programmes.

Enzo Balanger has won his second consecutive Moth World Championship in Perth, Australia, a year after becoming the first French sailor to claim the title. At just 26, the K-Challenge sailor has secured an outstanding double, reasserting his place among the world’s leading foiling sailors. Having also won the European Championship in June, he rounds off a remarkable 2026 season with K-Challenge’s SailGP and America’s Cup programmes.

Racing against 44 other competitors in challenging conditions, with winds reaching 25 knots, Balanger combined exceptional boat handling with consistent results throughout a closely contested series. Having taken the lead in the opening days, he held off his rivals, particularly Australia’s Ryan Littlechild, to finish 21 points clear after 14 races.

His achievement is even more impressive given that he has divided his season between several elite racing classes, including SailGP’s F50 catamarans and the America’s Cup’s AC75s.

Enzo Balanger, two-time Moth world champion:

“It’s incredible! What an exceptional year, winning a second world title as well as the European title! This week has been really intense, with strong winds and a very competitive fleet. Although the final standings might suggest otherwise, every race was extremely close. You had to fight for every place and stay consistent.

“I’m so happy to have defended my title! Handing the trophy back before the championship felt strange, and all I wanted was to bring it home to France again! It’s a huge honour to see my name alongside those of so many great sailors.

“I’d also like to thank my coach, Aymeric Arthaud, with whom I’ve worked so hard this year, as well as all my partners, my family and friends, and everyone who has supported me.”

From Akademy K-Challenge to the top of the world

A graduate of Akademy K-Challenge, which identifies and develops young sailors and women for the highest levels of international competition, Balanger continues to build an exceptional career. After competing in the 2024 Youth America’s Cup, he joined DS Automobiles SailGP Team France and La Roche-Posay Racing Team, the French challenger for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples in 2027.

This latest title demonstrates the success of K-Challenge’s development programme and its ability to help talented young sailors reach the highest level of the sport.

Enzo Balanger and K-Challenge would like to thank their partners, L’Oréal Groupe, Leyton and ALL Accor, as well as the teams whose support and expertise contribute to these achievements.

With back-to-back world titles and the 2026 European title, Balanger has established himself as one of the leading names in Moth racing and continues his rise among France’s outstanding foiling talents.

ENZO BALANGER – KEY FACTS

Aged 26; born in Les Abymes, Guadeloupe

Two-time Moth world champion: 2025 in Malcesine, Italy, and 2026 in Perth, Australia

2026 Moth European champion – L’Escala, Spain

Three-time Foiling Week winner: 2023, 2024 and 2025

Two-time French Moth champion: 2023 and 2024

Graduate of Akademy K-Challenge

Competed in the 2024 Youth America’s Cup in Barcelona

Sailor with DS Automobiles SailGP Team France

Sailor with La Roche-Posay Racing Team

2026 MOTH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Venue: Mounts Bay Sailing Club, Swan River, Perth, Australia

Racing dates: 6–12 November 2026

Final standings:

Enzo Balanger (FRA) – 27 points

Ryan Littlechild (AUS) – 48 points

Jack Ferguson (AUS) – 60 points

45 competitors | 14 races completed